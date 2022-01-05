Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Trac Pham, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2022. The presentation will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat, and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

