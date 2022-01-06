Speck Expands Line of MagSafe Accessories with Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced a new product in its Compatible with MagSafe line, Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe , a slim and portable folio case for MagSafe chargers. Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe is a first-of-its-kind accessory that turns the MagSafe charger into a stand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices, allowing users to utilize both in more versatile ways while charging the battery. It also serves as a cable organizer with a protective USB dock, featuring a secure magnetic closure that keeps everything in one place and untangled while on-the-go.

According to a survey of 150 Americans with an iPhone 12 or above, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Speck, 70% of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users surveyed said they are familiar with MagSafe technology and 40% of those surveyed said they actively use MagSafe. Thirty-six percent of respondents were influenced to purchase a new iPhone based on MagSafe wireless charging capability.

In addition to Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe, Speck has a complete line of Compatible with MagSafe cases designed with precise built-in magnets that work flawlessly with all MagSafe accessories, such as chargers, wallets, power banks, mounts and stands. Designed with the same superior drop protection as all Speck cases, the magnets have been tested to ensure nothing interferes with the connection even when you drop or bump your phone. With the optimized magnets, every part of the design integrates to provide protection with confidence.

Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe ($39.95) – Slim and portable folio case that turns your MagSafe charger into a stand, providing multiple viewing angles.

Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – All-new no-slip grips with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology along the perimeter for airbag-like protection.

Presidio2 Pro Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – A super-protective and pocket-friendly case with a soft-touch finish for a better look, enhanced feel and added scratch resistance.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe ($49.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Innovative new materials allow the case to stay clear longer and provide more protection and durability. Also available with all-new platinum glitter crystals.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – No-slip grips provide ultimate durability, and a clear coating resists discoloration over time.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – Built with visible impact geometry to protect against drops up to 13 feet.

Presidio Perfect-Mist Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – New, luxurious soft-touch matte finish with a semi-transparent back available in multiple colors for a more enhanced look and added scratch resistance.

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombré Compatible with MagSafe ($54.95) – A slim and fashionable clear case with bold, fade-resistant ombré designs made from new materials that keep your case looking perfectly clear for longer.

Presidio Pro Folio for MagSafe was awarded the Dealerscope IMPACT Award at CES 2022. The award recognizes exceptional products in the consumer electronics industry that are innovative, practical, and most importantly, help to drive sales on the showroom floor and online.

Starting at $39.95, find all of the Speck MagSafe accessories at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Speck is more than a product company; we're a community pursuing a future of possibility. Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from phone cases to accessories to soft goods that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Designed to go with you wherever the road leads, each product is deliberately created to make an impact—and take one. Whether you're working, playing or exploring, we're meeting you at each juncture with thoughtful design and innovative technology that helps you squeeze the most out of every moment for a Life, Better Lived. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into great products. Our community inspires us to craft masterfully engineered items that enhance every single day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details so that you can protect what matters to you.

