Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PTRS, VSAT, MCFE, CBTX, ABTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (collectively, "the Investor Group"). Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are a McAfee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a CBTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

