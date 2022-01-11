Midea Robozone Reveals New "obode" Brand Portfolio Designed to Enhance Customers' Home Lives

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Robozone, an innovator in smart cleaning technology that develops various cleaning solutions across the US, UK, Germany, Russia, and 100 other global markets, today launched a new brand, obode.

Obode will launch its first product, the P8 auto self-cleaning mopping robot vacuum, in the U.S. and U.K. this spring. Featuring mop pads that self-clean with the cleaning agent, ToF LDS Navigation, smart automatic water replenishment, and customizable app, this innovative new cleaning robot adds powerful cleaning and modern convenience to any home. P8 is one of obode's most advanced AIoT products, perfect for cleaning medium-sized to large-sized homes made even more convenient as everything can be controlled via obode Life APP.

Aiming to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle, obode is at the forefront of developing new AIoT cleaning solutions and products. "Obode wants to bring the life-enhancing home technologies and bold aesthetics found in "cyberpunk" stories into reality," said Alice Shaw, Head of Global Marketing Center at Midea Robozone. "As change accelerates in 2022, from how we work to how we shop and live, the company hopes to create a smarter, easier world where the small tasks don't take time away from achieving the big goals."

Obode is an AIoT technology eco-brand that brings the future to busy, trendy working-age people to give them more freedom and a positive living environment. At home, in the world around them, with smart, stylish, easy to use AIoT products. Obode aims to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle. With Midea's R&D and industrial global supply chain advantages, obode continually increases value for clients by revolutionizing high-performance robot vacuum cleaners to provide more convenience to global customers and enrich their stay-at-home lives.

Ms. Shaw continued, "obode's goal is to create a style of future that we call, 'positive cyberpunk'. Customers will be able to take it easy thanks to obode's tech. It is also a promise that this tech will be easy to use and won't add more stress to their lives. Today, we boldly imagine the combination of art and technology as the ultimate goal, so a robot vacuum cleaner, a smart tech work of art, offers more convenience mixed with humanistic values of warmth, comfort, and companionship. We envision P8 as the customer's 'roommate'."

Obode cares deeply about environmental protection and is planning to work with animal protection associations and environmental protection agencies to reduce the burden on the environment.

Through cooperation with the National Gallery, obode will invite Finnish Artist Janine Rewell to jointly create a pattern for home decoration. Obode believes that art and technology will last forever, making way for a new wave of tech life.

Before obode P8 goes live on February 9, sign up on the official page [ https://comingsoon.higizmos.com/obodep8 ] and receive a $500 coupon for $1 deposit, to get obode flagship model for almost half the price - $599 (original price $1099).

About Midea Robozone Technology

Midea Robozone is a high-tech company focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Smart Robot products, and Smart Solutions. Based in Suzhou, with R&D centers in the US and China, Midea Robozone has a multi-brand portfolio including Midea and obode covering 100+ global markets. Midea Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midea Robozone