The UNice 6th Anniversary Sale: Shop Winter New Arrivals On Sale For A Limited Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leaders in the virgin human hair industry, UNice Hair happily announces UNice Anniversary Promotion for their loyal customers and fans. The Amazing deals on everything from top-quality human hair wigs to affordable hair extensions to UNice hot selling wigs such as UNice v part wigs or UNice black wigs are about to open to the public on January 14th and run through January 16th.

"Along the way, there are many old friends and new friends who are witnessing the development of UNice Hair-from a small maker of human hair bundles and lace closures to a famous supplier of all kinds of human hair wigs and hair extensions. There is no doubt that without these faithful clients, we wouldn't be where we are today. Therefore, we especially have this big UNice Hair Anniversary Sale, which is not only to celebrate these progress of these years but also to give back to the long-lasting support of our customers. We hope customers can enjoy the thrill of exploring top deals and huge discounts during this period " The CEO Of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua said.

Details for the UNice Store Celebration Sale are as follows: All customers can enjoy up to 25% off with unice coupon codes: 6 YEARS. Besides, every consumer will gain a free silk scarf that values $25. More importantly, for those customers whose orders are over $299, they will have the chance to get a bathrobe that values $60. Of course, customers can also preview sale items and save favorites to a Wish List in advance to check out faster and avoid the most popular items selling out.

During the UNice Hair 6 year Anniversary Sale, consumers can enjoy the benefits of fast and free delivery, 30 Days return policy, 7/24 service, and more value for money as usual. What is more important, UNice Hair also provides five buy now pay later payments, such as Afterpay, Sezzle, ZIP Quadpay, Klarna, Paypal. For those people who are short of money, they can split their entire order into four interest-free payments over six weeks to freely buy what they want with the least amount of money.

UNice Hair, a prestigious human hair products brand, is not just committed to providing the best quality goods to customers at the best price, but also dedicated to constantly improving its website and exploring more new ways of providing customers with more fun, faster delivery, and new shopping experiences.

