Prince George County School Choice Week Fair to Bring Families Their Learning Options

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 students, parents, and community members are expected to attend the inaugural School Choice Week fair in Prince George's County on Saturday, Jan. 22. The fair will be the region's largest celebration during National School Choice Week 2022.

The free event will take place at Equity Now, Inc., and offer families and educators the opportunity to learn about school choice options and BOOST independent schools in the Maryland DMV region through school booths and interactive workshop sessions. Students can enjoy family-friendly activities as parents explore learning options located near them.

Guest speakers at the fair will include:

Delvin Champagne , founder of PG Parents Alliance for Educational Options, who will discuss parent-led efforts to create more school choice options in Prince George's County

Leroy Nesbitt, Esq , executive director of the Black Student Fund, who will lead an audience discussion on school choice in post-pandemic America

Jewell Samuels , founder of EDUKeys, who will share advice for parents on applying for financial aid

Patricia Potts , co-founder of CONNNECTdmv, who will provide students with tips for a positive school experience

Fair doors will be open 2-5 p.m. and families can register for the event, which is free and open to the public, at eventbrite.com/e/prince-georges-county-school-fair-tickets-212501867807 .

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature school fairs in more than a dozen U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Prince George's County event.

"This school fair for Maryland families will bring to light the many school choice options in Maryland and help families access the school of their choice," said Delvin Champagne, founder and executive director of PG Parents Alliance for Educational Options & School Choice.

The fair is planned by PG Parents Alliance for Educational Options (PAEO), with support from the Black Student Fund. PAEO is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to maximizing independent school options and opportunities for all families in Prince George's County. The Black Student Fund was established to racially desegregate the independent schools of the national capital area, and strives to assure that all students have equal access to educational opportunities.

Equity Now, Inc. is located at 9700 Philadelphia Court, Lanham MD, 20706.

For more information, contact PG Parents Alliance for Educational Options at strategic.collegiate@yahoo.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week