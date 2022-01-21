UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND NBC SPORTS JOIN FORCES FOR A NEW 14-DAY CAMPAIGN FEATURING THREE U.S. OLYMPIC ATHLETES AND JURASSIC WORLD DINOSAURS

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, dinosaurs will rule the world in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Dominion, and this February, the Olympic Winter Games will thrill U.S. audiences across the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock. Today, Universal Pictures and NBC Sports announced the launch of a groundbreaking 14-day campaign between the latest film in the $5 billion Jurassic World franchise and NBCUniversal's coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, that will culminate during the Opening Ceremony on February 4.
In collaboration with NBC Sports, Universal Pictures worked with the Jurassic World Dominion filmmakers and the legendary artists at Industrial Light & Magic to create a breathtaking, thrilling two-minute spot featuring U.S. Olympians Shaun White, a three-time gold medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time medalist including two gold, and Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, who each experience their own up-close-and-personal encounter with iconic Jurassic World dinosaurs as they snowboard, ski and skate amid stunning winter landscapes.
Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin debuted the first of these spots with an appearance on NBC's Today on Jan. 21. This spot, which features Shiffrin with the raptor Blue from the Jurassic World films, will also run during the NFL Divisional Round game on January 23. Then, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on January 31, all three of the individual athletes' individual spots will appear simultaneously in a "roadblock" across multiple platforms. This will be followed on February 3 by a primetime exclusive preview of the 2-minute spot featuring all three athletes and the campaign will culminate with the official premiere of the 2-minute spot during NBCU's coverage of the Opening Ceremony on February 4.
For more information on NBCUniversal's coverage, click here.
Directed by returning filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who also executive produced the film with franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World Dominion is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Alexandra Derbyshire executive produced alongside Trevorrow and Spielberg. The Jurassic franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018, has grossed more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.
Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.
About NBC Sports NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.
About Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Universal Pictures