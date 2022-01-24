Human vs. "Human 2.0"; 10% Welcome Microchip in Brain - Nearly 80% Worry Next Level of Totalitarianism

UTICA, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major changes have come – but none are as grand as the prospect of a potential rift in the human species down the road.

Americans overwhelmingly prefer to remain human. But support for merging with AI comes highest from ages 18 - 25.

A recent John Zogby StrategiesSM nationwide online poll of 777 likely voters explored future technologies discussed by prominent figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.

Respondents were asked if they believe Zuckerberg's coming Metaverse is ingenious and want to participate or will it further destroy our social fabric and won't participate?

Over half (56%) believe it will " destroy the social fabric" and " plan not to participate" vs. 23% say it's " ingenious" and " want to participate ."

18-29-year-olds are split with 41% positive and 39% critical—respondents older than 30 trend increasingly higher with a more critical outlook of the VR platform.

Another question addressed Elon Musk's prediction of microchip implants in the brain – is it the next level of human evolution/life improving or worry it will bring humanity under totalitarian control.

Overwhelmingly 77% of the public worry "microchip implants will be used to usher in a never-before-seen level of totalitarian control", vs. 10% say it will "improve lives."

Finally, likely voters were asked about Klaus Schwab's prediction - humans will merge with AI – whether it will bring our standard of living to new heights vs. having no interest in joining with AI.

Again, overwhelmingly, almost 7 of 10 (67%) prefer to remain human and "not merge with AI", vs. 18% who believe the transition would bring about "new heights of prosperity."

Managing Director Jeremy Zogby says the public overwhelmingly prefers to remain human and natural evolution over biotech-driven evolution. However, support for merging with AI appears highest from 18-25-year-olds. Does this signal a rift in our species down the road? When young adults mature, will as many still be willing to take a leap of faith towards tech-driven evolution? It is likely to become the top issue of the day in the near future.

The poll's overall margin of sampling error is +/- 3.6 percentage points. Subgroups have higher margins of error.

