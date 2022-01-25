VIETNAM SET NEW WORLD RECORD FOR ROBUSTA COFFEE

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accompanying Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) and Vietnam Record Institute throughout the years in The Journey to Promote the Quintessence of Vietnamese Products to the World, World Records Union (WorldKings) has received World Record application from Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) and Vietnam Record Institute as well as TNI King Coffee since September 2021.

Madam Le Hoang Diep Thao - CEO of King Coffee presented the process of collaborating with VietKings to nominate a World Record for Robusta coffee. (PRNewswire)

With the aim of establishing, affirming, and enhancing the position of Vietnam's Robusta coffee beans in The Journey to Promote the Quintessence of Vietnamese Products to the World, World Records Union (WorldKings) officially conferred World Record certificate on Vietnam - The largest producer and exporter of Robusta coffee to the global market alongside with the world's most unique and diverse art in blending, brewing and Robusta coffee drinking culture.

Robusta coffee accounts for nearly 90% of the coffee plantations nationwide. Vietnam currently has the highest production and export of Robusta coffee in the world (according to the statistics of the 2020-2021 crop season, Vietnam reached a production of 1680 thousand tons on an area of 630 thousand hectares according to the data of the United States Department of Agriculture - USDA).

On 22 December 2021, at the office of King Coffee (Vietnam), Representatives of WorldKings have announced and conferred World Record for Robusta coffee on representative of Vietnam.

Coffee is not only a drink but also considered a cultural feature of Vietnamese people. Each region has its own unique recipe. Coffee has become an inevitable part of Vietnamese life. There are more and more unique creations in the art of blending Vietnamese Robusta coffee to create delicious, attractive and novel coffee cups. Those cups of coffee have been conquering many foodies, continuously entering the world's top voted by prestigious websites.

It can be said that Vietnam is not only a leading country in terms of production and export of Robusta coffee. All these values have contributed to creating a "Coffee Culture" from Robusta coffee beans of the country and people of Vietnam. A culture with many distinctive, diverse and unique heritage values in the world.

WorldKings believes that with the recognition of this World Record for Vietnam's Robusta coffee, the Vietnamese coffee brand will be known to the world, especially Robusta coffee. This contributes to creating a competitive advantage for Vietnam in the global coffee market. WorldKings hopes that the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) - Vietnam Record Institute and King Coffee will use this record to effectively promote Vietnam's Robusta coffee in The Journey to Promote the Quintessence of Vietnamese Products to the World.

In 2020, there were 5 World Records in Vietnamese cuisine and specialties, which were successfully nominated to the World Records Union, including:

Vietnam - The country owns the most "strand-and-broth" dishes in the world

Vietnam - The country owns the most kinds of mam (salted fish) and dishes made from mam with typical flavors in the world

Vietnam - The country owns the most dishes made from flowers in the world

Vietnam - The country owns the most kinds of wrap – and roll dishes in the world

Vietnam - The country owns the most dishes made from rice flour in the world

Dubai Expo World Record : https://dubaiexpo.tnicorporation.com/world-record-2022

