CoinShares Lists World's First Crypto ETPs With Transparent Staking Rewards and Reduced Management Fees Unique Tezos and Polkadot ETPs to feature staking rewards of 3.0% p.a. and 5.0% p.a. (respectively) and reduced management fees of 0.0% p.a.

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with over US$4bn in AUM, today announced the launch of the world's first physically-backed crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) designed to share the rewards of staking with investors. CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos and CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot will be listed on Germany's main market Xetra. The new ETPs leverage CoinShares' technology platform to provide simple exposure to proof-of-stake protocols and the rewards for participating in their security.

CoinShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoinShares Group) (PRNewswire)

Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares, commented on today's news, "Proof-of-stake protocols require investors to use their holdings to validate the network and its transactions. The validator also earns the protocol's digital currency, which means investors can contribute their assets to create large pools that share in those rewards. We are proud to launch the first physically-backed crypto ETPs with a unique mechanism that enables us to share staking rewards with investors in a transparent way."

CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.

Staking Reward: 3.0% p.a.

ISIN: GB00BMWB4803

Ticker: XTZS

WKN: A3GVCZ

CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.

Staking Reward: 5.0% p.a.

ISIN: GB00BNRRFW10

Ticker: CDOT

WKN: A3GVC0

According to their website, CoinShares' Staked ETPs are built to allow the Issuer to share staking rewards with investors by a) reducing the management fee and b) increasing the Coin Entitlement of the ETP each day, as staking awards accrue.

The Issuer formally announced on January 26, 2022 a reduction in the management fees to 0.0% p.a. for both Tezos and Polkadot ETPs, and additional Staking Rewards of 3.0% p.a. and 5.0% p.a., respectively.

CoinShares also notes that staked coins do not move from the secure custodian where they are stored, and the ETPs remain 100% physically backed at all times.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer, added, "ETP investors should be able to participate in the full growth potential of these protocols. CoinShares has a history of firsts and innovation, having launched Europe's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015, and we are excited to push the industry forward again with these staked ETP launches. We believe that over time this will become investors' preferred structure for ETPs tracking digital assets based on proof-of-stake blockchains."

This launch brings the total number of ETPs launched on the CoinShares Physical ETP platform to six, and comes after CoinShares shared its Q3 financial results after listing on Nasdaq's First North Growth Market in March 2021.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares CEO, concluded, "Our past successes were closely correlated with the quality and the innovative essence of our technology platforms and infrastructures, always contributing to elevate trust, transparency and innovation as core principles of our Exchange Traded Product offerings. One more time, we are back with a unique offering, breaking the established principles of this industry by leveraging CoinShares' technology stack and expertise."

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

