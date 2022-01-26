Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano Announces Partners, Gordon M. Bobb and Loan T. Dang as Name Partners

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished entertainment law firm Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano has announced that Gordon M. Bobb and Loan T. Dang , longtime partners of the firm , have both been elevated to the position of name partners and the firm will be known as Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Nina Shaw, Founding Partner of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, said, "I'm elated to have Gordon and Loan add their names to the firm. It reflects their leadership over many years and for many more years to come. When Ernie Del, Jean Tanaka and I started this firm, we wanted to work at the highest level, reflect the world around us and to build a law firm that would attract the next generation of diverse and inclusive leadership and we have succeeded beyond our expectations."

Gordon M. Bobb, 2021 recipient of the Variety Power of Law honor and a partner since 2008, focuses primarily on the representation of actors, comedians, athletes, writers, directors, production companies and distribution companies across television and film. He has appeared on Variety's "Legal Impact Report" lists and has been featured on The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyer" list. Bobb is a graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia Law School.

Gordon Bobb said, "It's been a true honor to contribute to the firm's advancement as a partner, and I'm thrilled to be taking the next step in growing the new wave of leadership and innovative ideas. I'm proud to continue working alongside the team to help our clients' careers defy traditional industry limitations and thrive in the developing media landscape."

Loan T. Dang, a partner since 2010, represents a diverse range of talent including actors, writers, producers, directors, television personalities, executives and production companies in scripted and unscripted television, motion picture and digital media industries, as well as brands. She has been featured on Variety's "Legal Impact Report". Dang has an undergraduate and law degree from UCLA, where she is a member of the Entertainment Symposium Advisory Committee.

Loan Dang said, "I knew from the day I joined the firm that there was a path to partnership for me as reflected by the core beliefs of the founders and leaders of the firm. It's an honor to be part of a team of such disciplined, hard-working, and passionate leaders."

Jonathan Moonves, Senior Partner at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, said, "Gordon and Loan both continue to show excellence in their craft on a daily basis, and we're incredibly delighted to elevate them to accelerate their growth and service to their clients. We're proud to be constantly evolving and growing our inclusive leadership team full of varying perspectives and fresh ideas that truly set our firm apart from the rest."

About Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang

Our firm was founded in 1989 by a small group of like-minded entrepreneurial lawyers, based on aggressive, responsive representation throughout the entertainment industry. We remain a close-knit group, now twenty-three lawyers, diverse in our demographics, backgrounds, interests and causes. Each of us is passionate about our work, our default position being a team approach to our clients' success. Our practice is based on an abiding commitment to our clients' careers, integrity in our representation, and diversity and inclusion in our community.

