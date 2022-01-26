PointsBet Unveils Online Casino Product in West Virginia

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today it has unveiled its proprietary online casino product to the West Virginia market, following the launch of the company's mobile app and digital sports betting product in the state in August of 2021.

"As PointsBet rapidly expands its presence across the U.S. and the online casino market continues to surge in popularity, we are thrilled to be able to now offer an online casino experience to users in West Virginia," said Aaron O'Sullivan, PointsBet's VP of Online Casino Revenue. "It has been our goal to deliver the best-in-class casino content to our users in all of the states where we are permitted to offer the service. We remain committed to its growth and PointsBet's position as the leader in the online casino market."

Following successful launches in Michigan and New Jersey, West Virginia marks the third state in which PointsBet offers its proprietary iGaming platform. PointsBet unveiled its online casino product in Michigan in May of 2021, followed by New Jersey in July.

"It is an exciting time for the online casino market, and we're proud to be able to tap into this momentum and introduce our proprietary product in West Virginia," said Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet President of Product and Technology. "We're quickly scaling our business and have now integrated Scientific Games platform to expand our premium content portfolio. We're looking forward to expanding and refining our suite of products throughout the year to deliver more options for our users in PointsBet online casinos."

PointsBet gained online casino access to West Virginia through its relationship with the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. PointsBet users in the state will have access to 15 games, including 88 Fortunes, Blackjack, and Monopoly Megaways™, through a partnership with Scientific Games Digital.

Today, the company currently operates its sports betting product in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia, with online casinos in Michigan and New Jersey – and now West Virginia.

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

