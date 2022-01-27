The Acacia Group Announces Divestment of ID Technologies to CACI

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), a values-driven operational investor in digital transformation businesses, today announced that CACI International Inc ("CACI") has acquired Acacia portfolio company ID Technologies —an innovative mid-tier technology firm providing product, software, and managed service innovations to clients across the U.S. federal government.

Acacia partner Craig Dawson said: "We are proud and delighted that our partnership with ID Technologies has resulted in their acquisition by CACI. CACI will be a tremendous enabler of the team's future ambitions for ID Technologies, giving it new scale and customer access and creating new growth opportunities for the business. It's a fantastic outcome for the team, and further recognition for Acacia's track record of backing visionary leaders creating innovative solutions that accelerate their clients' digital transformation."

In 2018, Acacia conducted a strategic split and rebrand of Intelligent Decisions into distinct product and services offerings. Since then, Acacia has worked closely with the leadership of ID Technologies to transform the business from a Value-Added Reseller to its current position as a ground-breaking product, software development and managed services company. Today the company's product and software innovations are solving major cyber security and remote working challenges for clients in the U.S. defense and national security communities.

The transformation was achieved through aggressive investment in developing differentiated product IP and attracting new talent in key technical fields including cloud, software development, DevSecOps and solutions architecture. As a result, ID Technologies advanced to become a Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Trusted Integrator, and in 2021 was named by The Washington Post as one of its top workplaces.

Significantly, the investment resulted in the development of Archon, the company's endpoint security platform-as-a-service capability. Archon, twice named as an Industry Innovator award winner by Washington Technology, provides a uniquely secure way for mobile and remote users to access sensitive or classified data from anywhere. With the acquisition of data protection firm Attila Security in 2021, Archon has continued to evolve to become a comprehensive turnkey remote working solution that addresses a broad range of complex federal and commercial use cases.

Dawson continued: "For Acacia the CACI acquisition of ID Technologies completes a highly successful and rewarding investment thesis. We look forward to seeing the company go from strength-to-strength within CACI and wish the exceptional team every possible success for the future."

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to ID Technologies and Miles & Stockbridge P.C. served as legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

