AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported record 2021 net income of $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $368.7 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $300.5 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company reported net income of $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $102.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The record earnings reported today are a culmination of efforts across our entire team. We remained focused this year and the success of our team was remarkable. Not only are we reporting record year to date earnings of $376.9 million, we are also reporting full year organic loan growth of 10.45% (excluding PPP loans), tangible book value growth of 10.8% and an ROA of 1.73%. In addition, we were able to maintain a 55% efficiency ratio in one of the tightest margin environments we've seen. We have positioned ourselves to be asset sensitive, we remain focused on expense control, and our credit quality remains strong. Add the growth opportunity from the recent acquisition of Balboa Capital, in addition to our strong Southeast markets, and you realize the level of momentum and enthusiasm around our Company as we look forward."

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2021 include the following:

Net income of $376.9 million , or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million , or $3.77 per diluted share, in 2020

Organic growth in loans of $727.5 million , or 5.0% (and $1.4 billion , or 10.5%, exclusive of PPP loans), during 2021

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.69%, compared with 1.56% in 2020

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 20.19%, compared with 19.77% last year

Growth in tangible book value of 10.8%, or $2.57 per share, to $26.26 at December 31, 2021 , compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 39.54% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include the following:

Net income of $81.9 million , or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $81.7 million , or $1.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021

Successfully completed the acquisition of Balboa Capital Corporation, a point of sale and direct online provider of lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, in December 2021

Organic growth in loans of $383.9 million , or 10.4% annualized (and $536.6 million , or 14.8% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the fourth quarter of 2021

Increase in net interest income of $5.2 million , from $161.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $166.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021

Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of $556,000 , or 0.01% of average loans, compared with net recoveries of $127,000 , or 0.00% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2021

Repurchased 25,859 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $1.3 million , or an average price of $48.47 per share

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2021 increased to $659.9 million, compared with $642.9 million for 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.32% for 2021, down from 3.70% reported for 2020. Accretion income for 2021 decreased to $16.3 million, compared with $27.4 million for 2020. The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet from deposit growth during the year.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $167.9 million, compared with $162.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 3.22% reported for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined five basis points due to this excess liquidity, and the decline was partially offset by increases in average loans and improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of one basis point during the quarter. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.8 million, compared with $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Yields on loans increased to 4.26% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021 and 4.41% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million of interest income on loans from the recent Balboa Capital acquisition, as well as $8.2 million of accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.15 billion, with weighted average yields of 3.35%, compared with $913.3 million and 3.56%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 and $784.9 million and 3.86%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.43%, compared with $5.8 billion and 3.37%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.25%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $11.5 million, compared with $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, but decreased from $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest expense was related to borrowings from the Balboa Capital acquisition, as the Company was not able to pay off all the debt until January 2022. The Company's total cost of funds moved one basis point lower to 0.23% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with the third quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased one basis point during the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.10%, compared with 0.11% in the third quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $5.2 million, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $81.8 million, compared with $76.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $4.3 million, or 7.6%, to $60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of a net recovery of servicing right impairment of $4.5 million, compared with an impairment of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.06 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.62 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 billion at September 30, 2021.

Service charge revenue increased $298,000, or 2.59%, to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 19.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.3 million, compared with $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of noninterest income in our Balboa Capital division of $1.1 million. Also contributing to the increase were increases in trust services income of $167,000 and BOLI income of $207,000.

Noninterest income decreased $81.0 million, or 18.1%, to $365.5 million for 2021, compared with $446.5 million for 2020, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $88.2 million, or 23.6%, to $285.9 million in 2021, compared with $374.1 million in 2020. Production remained strong at $8.9 billion in 2021, compared with $9.8 billion in 2020, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 3.31% in 2021 from 3.79% in 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 0.85%, to $138.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $137.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $4.0 million and a net gain of $126,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net loss on bank premises of $1.1 million and merger and conversion charges of $183,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $1.4 million, or 1.03%, to $134.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses in the newly acquired Balboa Capital division were $1.35 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. A driving factor in the overall decrease in expenses was a reduction in salaries and employee benefits in the banking division of $4.8 million, offset by the $1.3 million of salaries and employee benefits in the Balboa Capital division. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased $38.5 million, or 6.4%, to $560.1 million in 2021, compared with $598.6 million in 2020. During 2021, the Company recorded $4.7 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to merger and conversion charges, compared with $9.9 million in charges in 2020 that were principally related to natural disaster and pandemic charges and certain legal expenses. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased $33.3 million, or 5.7%, to $555.4 million in 2021, from $588.7 million in 2020. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $22.5 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $4.6 million reduction in amortization of intangible assets.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for 2021 was 24.0%, compared with 23.0% in 2020. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 23.8%, compared with 26.2% in the third quarter of 2021. The decreased rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $23.86 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $17.13 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 billion, or 9.6%. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.15 billion, up 26% from the third quarter of 2021 and 46% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2021, total deposits amounted to $19.67 billion, or 95.8% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 63.6% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 totaled $2.97 billion, an increase of $319.4 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $376.9 million during 2021, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases. Tangible book value per share was $26.26 at December 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.05% at December 31, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, compared with a provision reversal of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments, partially offset by an improvement in expected credit losses on loans. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the current challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.4% of total loans, down from approximately 0.6% and 2.9% of total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.43% during the quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to purchased credit deteriorated assets added from the Balboa Capital acquisition and certain GNMA and portfolio mortgages that completed COVID forbearances and the loan has not been either brought current or formally modified. The Company recorded net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $556,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was negative one basis point for the quarter, compared with zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021 and 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants). The conference call access code is 652601. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 4, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403. The conference replay access code is 554920. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962

$ 94,285

$ 376,913

$ 261,988 Adjusted net income $ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 115,746

$ 101,995

$ 368,699

$ 300,501



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.27

$ 1.80

$ 1.36

$ 5.43

$ 3.78 Diluted $ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79

$ 1.36

$ 5.40

$ 3.77 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 1.66

$ 1.47

$ 5.29

$ 4.33 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.60

$ 0.60 Book value per share (period end) $ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 39.56

$ 38.07

$ 42.62

$ 38.07 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 25.27

$ 23.69

$ 26.26

$ 23.69 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,391,734

69,252,307

69,431,860

69,256,020 Diluted 69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,761,394

69,426,185 Period end number of shares 69,608,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,608,228

69,541,481 Market data

























High intraday price $ 56.64

$ 53.63

$ 59.85

$ 57.81

$ 39.53

$ 59.85

$ 43.79 Low intraday price $ 46.20

$ 44.92

$ 47.44

$ 36.60

$ 22.37

$ 36.60

$ 17.12 Period end closing price $ 49.68

$ 51.88

$ 50.63

$ 52.51

$ 38.07

$ 49.68

$ 38.07 Average daily volume 350,119

392,533

429,233

460,744

394,641

407,447

420,874



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

1.73 %

1.36 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

1.69 %

1.56 % Return on average common equity 11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

13.33 %

10.35 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

20.19 %

19.77 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

3.56 %

4.21 % Total cost of funds 0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.25 %

0.54 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.32 %

3.70 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 31.31 %

30.32 %

33.78 %

39.71 %

38.37 %

34.01 %

37.90 % Efficiency ratio 55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

54.87 %

55.21 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

55.00 %

52.17 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.43 %

12.95 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.05 %

8.47 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.05 %

8.47 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.38 %

3.99 %

4.13 %

4.25 %

4.48 %

4.38 %

4.48 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.43 %

12.95 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,008

1,821

1,817

1,815

1,816

2,008

1,816 Retail Mortgage Division 739

749

759

765

748

739

748 Warehouse Lending Division 12

12

12

12

12

12

12 SBA Division 34

29

30

29

24

34

24 Premium Finance Division 72

67

68

70

71

72

71 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,865

2,678

2,686

2,691

2,671

2,865

2,671



























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 13,262

$ 12,374

$ 12,046

$ 11,806

$ 11,255

$ 13,262

$ 11,255 Branch locations 165

165

165

165

164

165

164 Deposits per branch location $ 119,185

$ 114,142

$ 110,655

$ 108,339

$ 103,401

$ 119,185

$ 103,401

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 170,813

$ 166,358

$ 167,761

$ 171,157

$ 171,971

$ 676,089

$ 690,909 Interest on taxable securities 5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

22,524

33,086 Interest on nontaxable securities 156

139

139

141

150

575

623 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,521

1,244

595

522

252

3,882

1,739 Interest on federal funds sold 9

9

12

12

12

42

146 Total interest income 178,365

173,046

173,751

177,950

178,783

703,112

726,503



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

22,357

59,067 Interest on other borrowings 6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

25,428

29,683 Total interest expense 11,528

11,385

11,899

12,973

15,327

47,785

88,750



























Net interest income 166,837

161,661

161,852

164,977

163,456

655,327

637,753



























Provision for loan losses (13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

(35,081)

125,488 Provision for unfunded commitments 16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

332

19,062 Provision for other credit losses (10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

(616)

830 Provision for credit losses 2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 164,078

171,336

161,710

193,568

164,966

690,692

492,373



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,784

11,486

11,007

10,829

11,465

45,106

44,145 Mortgage banking activity 60,723

56,460

70,231

98,486

95,192

285,900

374,077 Other service charges, commissions and fees 962

1,154

1,056

1,016

965

4,188

3,914 Gain (loss) on securities (4)

530

1

(12)

—

515

5 Other noninterest income 8,304

6,932

6,945

7,654

4,521

29,835

24,359 Total noninterest income 81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

337,776

360,278 Occupancy and equipment 13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

48,066

52,349 Data processing and communications expenses 11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

45,976

46,017 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 1,992

377

622

547

1,156

3,538

5,106 Advertising and marketing 2,381

2,676

1,946

1,431

3,267

8,434

8,046 Amortization of intangible assets 3,387

3,387

4,065

4,126

4,190

14,965

19,612 Merger and conversion charges 4,023

183

—

—

—

4,206

1,391 Other noninterest expenses 24,943

28,242

20,934

23,044

26,005

97,163

105,830 Total noninterest expense 138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

560,124

598,629



























Income before income tax expense 107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

496,112

340,244 Income tax expense 25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

119,199

78,256 Net income $ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962

$ 94,285

$ 376,913

$ 261,988



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79

$ 1.36

$ 5.40

$ 3.77



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 264,807

$ 239,028

$ 259,729

$ 224,159

$ 203,349 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795

2,534,969

1,913,957 Restricted Cash 43,006

—

—

—

— Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

249

249 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 592,621

684,504

778,167

859,652

982,879 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 79,850

64,451

29,055

—

— Other investments 47,552

27,619

27,621

27,620

28,202 Loans held for sale 1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589

1,509,528

1,167,659



















Loans, net of unearned income 15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791

14,599,805

14,480,925 Allowance for credit losses (167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070)

(178,570)

(199,422) Loans, net 15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721

14,421,235

14,281,503



















Other real estate owned 3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880 Premises and equipment, net 225,400

226,430

229,994

231,550

222,890 Goodwill 1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005 Other intangible assets, net 125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 331,146

279,389

277,839

176,575

176,467 Other assets 413,419

416,182

425,858

436,896

449,624 Total assets $ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127

$ 20,438,638



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 7,774,823

$ 7,616,728

$ 6,983,761

$ 6,804,776

$ 6,151,070 Interest-bearing 11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236

11,071,097

10,806,753 Total deposits 19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997

17,875,873

16,957,823 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,845

4,502

5,544

9,320

11,641 Other borrowings 739,879

425,375

425,303

425,231

425,155 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 126,328

125,830

125,331

124,833

124,345 Other liabilities 354,265

243,175

235,752

234,274

272,586 Total liabilities 20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927

18,669,531

17,791,550



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,017

72,016

72,008

71,954

71,754 Capital stock 1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566

1,917,990

1,913,285 Retained earnings 1,006,436

934,979

863,828

785,984

671,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 15,590

21,885

25,024

26,090

33,505 Treasury stock (52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422)

(44,422)

(42,966) Total shareholders' equity 2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004

2,757,596

2,647,088 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127

$ 20,438,638



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018

$ 19,531,823

$ 18,573,871 Intangible assets 1,138,558

988,401

991,788

995,853

999,979 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414

11,630,481

11,367,894 Average assets 23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894

20,734,414

19,876,338 Average common shareholders' equity 2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

2,695,005

2,622,942

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241

$ 233,105

$ 260,417

$ 233,105

$ 39,266



























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —

—

—

—

—

—

78,661 CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments —

—

—

—

—

—

12,714 Total CECL adoption impact —

—

—

—

—

—

91,375



























Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans 9,432

—

—

—

—

9,432

—



























Provision for loan losses (13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

(35,081)

125,488 Provision for unfunded commitments 16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

332

19,062 Provision for other credit losses (10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

(616)

830 Provision for credit losses 2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380



























Charge-offs 3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

21,616

54,464 Recoveries 3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

15,425

11,548 Net charge-offs (556)

(127)

2,601

4,273

25,802

6,191

42,916



























Ending balance $ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241

$ 233,105

$ 200,981

$ 233,105



























Allowance for loan losses $ 167,582

$ 171,213

$ 175,070

$ 178,570

$ 199,422

$ 167,582

$ 199,422 Allowance for unfunded commitments 33,185

16,797

22,313

21,014

32,853

33,185

32,853 Allowance for other credit losses 214

224

399

657

830

214

830 Total allowance for credit losses $ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,241

$ 233,105

$ 200,981

$ 233,105



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,003

$ 858

$ 3,529

$ 2,370

$ 5,960

$ 7,760

$ 10,647 Consumer installment 1,484

1,647

1,669

1,448

2,861

6,248

5,642 Indirect automobile 40

178

141

829

658

1,188

3,602 Premium Finance 526

605

1,194

1,343

2,240

3,668

6,133 Real estate - construction and development 21

—

186

26

—

233

83 Real estate - commercial and farmland 220

210

27

1,395

17,284

1,852

27,504 Real estate - residential 73

39

392

163

91

667

853 Total charge-offs 3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

21,616

54,464



























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,389

1,986

625

727

754

5,727

1,889 Consumer installment 172

199

212

356

480

939

1,753 Indirect automobile 329

278

372

700

637

1,679

1,657 Premium Finance 633

649

2,466

1,122

605

4,870

3,189 Real estate - construction and development 210

45

84

167

125

506

817 Real estate - commercial and farmland 81

266

185

41

439

573

1,449 Real estate - residential 109

241

593

188

252

1,131

794 Total recoveries 3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

15,425

11,548



























Net charge-offs $ (556)

$ (127)

$ 2,601

$ 4,273

$ 25,802

$ 6,191

$ 42,916



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 85,266

$ 58,932

$ 59,921

$ 71,189

$ 76,457

$ 85,266

$ 76,457 Other real estate owned 3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880

3,810

11,880 Repossessed assets 84

152

226

840

544

84

544 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 12,711

7,472

4,874

5,097

8,326

12,711

8,326 Total non-performing assets $ 101,871

$ 71,150

$ 70,796

$ 85,967

$ 97,207

$ 101,871

$ 97,207



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.43 %

0.32 %

0.32 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.43 %

0.48 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (0.01) %

— %

0.07 %

0.12 %

0.70 %

0.04 %

0.31 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,875,993

$ 1,217,575

$ 1,406,421

$ 1,611,029

$ 1,627,477 Consumer installment 191,298

207,111

229,411

257,097

306,995 Indirect automobile 265,779

325,057

397,373

482,637

580,083 Mortgage warehouse 787,837

768,577

841,347

880,216

916,353 Municipal 572,701

624,430

647,578

659,228

659,403 Premium Finance 798,409

840,737

780,328

706,379

687,841 Real estate - construction and development 1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883

1,533,234

1,606,710 Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472

5,616,826

5,300,006 Real estate - residential 3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978

2,853,159

2,796,057 Total loans $ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

$ 14,480,925



















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,286

$ 1,683

$ 1,038

$ 930

$ 521 Consumer installment 16

22

28

27

32 Indirect automobile 1,037

1,284

1,647

1,931

2,277 Real estate - construction and development 789

887

898

501

506 Real estate - commercial and farmland 35,575

43,895

46,025

43,398

36,707 Real estate - residential 26,879

29,521

31,570

33,324

38,800 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 65,582

$ 77,292

$ 81,206

$ 80,111

$ 78,843 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 83

$ 112

$ 805

$ 854

$ 849 Consumer installment 35

38

43

53

56 Indirect automobile 273

297

301

321

461 Real estate - construction and development 13

271

301

706

707 Real estate - commercial and farmland 5,924

6,715

7,103

2,233

1,401 Real estate - residential 4,678

2,687

2,515

2,818

2,671 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 11,006

$ 10,120

$ 11,068

$ 6,985

$ 6,145 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 76,588

$ 87,412

$ 92,274

$ 87,096

$ 84,988



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905

$ 14,204,219

$ 14,109,418 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 78,957

87,757

100,750

135,213

108,541 Grade 7 - Substandard 180,978

174,724

202,134

260,369

262,947 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

19 Grade 9 - Loss —

—

2

4

— Total loans $ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

$ 14,480,925

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 22,896 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,145,403

879,481

2,857,141

541,776 Time deposits in other banks —

—

244

249

249

122

249 Investment securities - taxable 698,915

757,278

811,234

910,834

1,024,335

793,883

1,206,014 Investment securities - nontaxable 22,639

19,053

18,225

19,225

20,112

19,793

21,533 Other investments 31,312

27,622

27,620

27,516

31,552

28,525

62,253 Loans held for sale 1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,284,821

1,281,762

1,463,614

1,497,051 Loans 15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

14,453,975

14,752,664

14,703,957

14,018,582 Total Earning Assets $ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 18,862,023

$ 18,010,155

$ 19,887,035

$ 17,370,354



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,600,284

$ 7,168,717

$ 6,874,471

$ 6,412,268

$ 5,970,672

$ 7,017,614

$ 5,227,399 NOW accounts 3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,182,245

2,968,596

3,400,441

2,605,349 MMDA 5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

4,761,279

4,534,243

4,953,748

4,259,467 Savings accounts 928,954

908,189

876,887

823,039

793,414

884,623

719,916 Retail CDs 1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

2,066,410

2,109,600

1,953,927

2,368,802 Brokered CDs —

511

1,000

1,000

1,140

625

16,494 Total Deposits 19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

17,246,241

16,377,665

18,210,978

15,197,427 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,559

5,133

6,883

9,284

9,929

6,700

12,115 FHLB advances 48,828

48,866

48,910

48,951

127,797

48,888

849,546 Other borrowings 468,058

376,489

376,376

376,260

376,295

399,485

297,023 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 126,067

125,567

125,068

124,574

124,091

125,324

124,632 Total Non-Deposit Funding 648,512

556,055

557,237

559,069

638,112

580,397

1,283,316 Total Funding $ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 17,805,310

$ 17,015,777

$ 18,791,375

$ 16,480,743

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 9

$ 9

$ 12

$ 12

$ 13

$ 42

$ 147 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,521

1,244

594

521

251

3,880

1,735 Time deposits in other banks —

—

1

1

1

2

4 Investment securities - taxable 5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

22,524

33,086 Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 198

176

176

178

190

728

789 Loans held for sale 9,433

10,618

11,773

10,827

9,705

42,651

47,760 Loans (TE) 162,415

156,861

157,112

161,473

163,532

637,861

648,137 Total Earning Assets $ 179,442

$ 174,204

$ 174,912

$ 179,130

$ 180,090

$ 707,688

$ 731,658



























Accretion income (included above) $ 2,812

$ 2,948

$ 4,462

$ 6,127

$ 4,688

$ 16,349

$ 27,351



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 864

$ 808

$ 816

$ 926

$ 1,091

$ 3,414

$ 6,524 MMDA 1,971

1,970

1,908

1,998

2,326

7,847

18,661 Savings accounts 128

129

122

124

143

503

559 Retail CDs 1,715

2,195

2,921

3,744

5,301

10,575

32,985 Brokered CDs —

4

8

6

9

18

338 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

22,357

59,067 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4

4

5

7

8

20

82 FHLB advances 195

195

193

192

245

775

7,701 Other borrowings 5,317

4,640

4,683

4,638

4,635

19,278

15,191 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,334

1,440

1,243

1,338

1,569

5,355

6,709 Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

25,428

29,683 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 11,528

$ 11,385

$ 11,899

$ 12,973

$ 15,327

$ 47,785

$ 88,750



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 166,157

$ 164,763

$ 659,903

$ 642,908

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.18 %

0.18 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.21 %

0.64 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.16 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.14 %

0.32 % Time deposits in other banks — %

— %

1.64 %

1.63 %

1.60 %

1.64 %

1.61 % Investment securities - taxable 3.33 %

2.77 %

2.59 %

2.72 %

2.48 %

2.84 %

2.74 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.47 %

3.66 %

3.87 %

3.75 %

3.76 %

3.68 %

3.66 % Loans held for sale 2.74 %

2.81 %

2.77 %

3.42 %

3.01 %

2.91 %

3.19 % Loans (TE) 4.26 %

4.24 %

4.33 %

4.53 %

4.41 %

4.34 %

4.62 % Total Earning Assets 3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

3.56 %

4.21 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.09 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.10 %

0.25 % MMDA 0.15 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.16 %

0.44 % Savings accounts 0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.08 % Retail CDs 0.37 %

0.45 %

0.58 %

0.73 %

1.00 %

0.54 %

1.39 % Brokered CDs — %

3.11 %

3.21 %

2.43 %

3.14 %

2.88 %

2.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.16 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.20 %

0.59 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.29 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.68 % FHLB advances 1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.59 %

0.76 %

1.59 %

0.91 % Other borrowings 4.51 %

4.89 %

4.99 %

5.00 %

4.90 %

4.83 %

5.11 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 4.20 %

4.55 %

3.99 %

4.36 %

5.03 %

4.27 %

5.38 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.19 %

4.48 %

4.41 %

4.48 %

4.03 %

4.38 %

2.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.37 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

0.46 %

0.55 %

0.41 %

0.79 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.02 %

3.06 %

3.17 %

3.39 %

3.43 %

3.15 %

3.42 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.32 %

3.70 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.25 %

0.54 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962

$ 94,285

$ 376,913

$ 261,988



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges 4,023

183

—

—

—

4,206

1,391 Restructuring charges —

—

—

—

—

—

1,513 Servicing right impairment (recovery) (4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

(14,530)

40,067 Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

(603)

—

(603)

(948) Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —

—

—

—

53

—

3,058 Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) —

—

—

—

235

—

3,296 (Gain) loss on bank premises (126)

1,136

(236)

(264)

(30)

510

624 Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) 243

(536)

206

2,290

(2,049)

2,203

(10,488) After tax adjustment items (400)

2,181

(779)

(9,216)

7,710

(8,214)

38,513 Adjusted net income $ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 87,548

$ 115,746

$ 101,995

$ 368,699

$ 300,501



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,761,394

69,426,185 Net income per diluted share $ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 1.27

$ 1.79

$ 1.36

$ 5.40

$ 3.77 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 1.25

$ 1.66

$ 1.47

$ 5.29

$ 4.33



























Average assets $ 23,054.847

$ 22,087.642

$ 21,538,894

$ 20,734,414

$ 19,876,338

$ 21,847,731

$ 19,240,493 Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

1.73 %

1.36 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

1.69 %

1.56 %



























Average common equity $ 2,939.507

$ 2,874.691

$ 2,798,269

$ 2,695,005

$ 2,622,942

$ 2,827,669

$ 2,531,419 Average tangible common equity $ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$ 1,696,946

$ 1,620,742

$ 1,826,433

$ 1,520,303 Return on average common equity 11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

13.33 %

10.35 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

20.19 %

19.77 %





























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 4Q21, 3Q21 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 138,369

$ 137,196

$ 135,761

$ 148,798

$ 151,116

$ 560,124

$ 598,629 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges (4,023)

(183)

—

—

—

(4,206)

(1,391) Restructuring charges —

—

—

—

—

—

(1,513) Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —

—

—

—

(53)

—

(3,058) Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

—

—

—

(235)

—

(3,296) Gain (loss) on bank premises 126

(1,136)

236

264

30

(510)

(624) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 134,472

$ 135,877

$ 135,997

$ 149,062

$ 150,858

$ 555,408

$ 588,747



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 164,977

$ 163,456

$ 655,327

$ 637,753 Noninterest income 81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500 Total revenue $ 248,606

$ 238,223

$ 251,092

$ 282,950

$ 275,599

$ 1,020,871

$ 1,084,253



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 163,013

$ 166,157

$ 164,763

$ 659,903

$ 642,908 Noninterest income 81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500 Total revenue (TE) 249,683

239,381

252,253

284,130

276,906

1,025,447

1,089,408 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities 4

(530)

(1)

12

—

(515)

(5) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

—

(603)

—

(603)

(948) Servicing right impairment (recovery) (4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

(14,530)

40,067 Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 245,147

$ 240,249

$ 251,503

$ 272,900

$ 286,407

$ 1,009,799

$ 1,128,522



























Efficiency ratio 55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

54.87 %

55.21 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

55.00 %

52.17 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,966,451

$ 2,900,770

$ 2,837,004

$ 2,757,596

$ 2,647,088

$ 2,966,451

$ 2,647,088 Less:

























Goodwill 1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

1,012,620

928,005 Other intangibles, net 125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974

125,938

71,974 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,827,893

$ 1,912,369

$ 1,845,216

$ 1,761,743

$ 1,647,109

$ 1,827,893

$ 1,647,109



























Period end number of shares 69,608,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,608,228

69,541,481 Book value per share (period end) $ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 40.66

$ 39.56

$ 38.07

$ 42.62

$ 38.07 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 26.45

$ 25.27

$ 23.69

$ 26.26

$ 23.69

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 120,572

$ 113,524

$ 110,670

$ 112,816

$ 112,964

$ 457,582

$ 471,231 Provision for credit losses 4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

(23,904)

1,847

(32,866)

125,136 Noninterest income 18,859

17,896

16,171

16,738

15,659

69,664

63,165 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 36,522

40,020

37,814

42,723

38,668

157,079

160,430 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,699

10,196

9,050

10,120

10,958

41,065

44,939 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,162

9,159

10,280

10,201

9,608

39,802

39,040 Other noninterest expenses 24,048

21,723

18,763

19,710

25,806

84,244

105,965 Total noninterest expense 82,431

81,098

75,907

82,754

85,040

322,190

350,374 Income before income tax expense 52,435

59,900

54,883

70,704

41,736

237,922

58,886 Income tax expense 14,010

17,784

14,196

18,456

13,992

64,446

19,138 Net income $ 38,425

$ 42,116

$ 40,687

$ 52,248

$ 27,744

$ 173,476

$ 39,748



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 19,912

$ 21,289

$ 22,533

$ 18,984

$ 19,908

$ 82,718

$ 82,359 Provision for credit losses 175

1,678

5,647

(4,553)

(1,621)

2,947

15,850 Noninterest income 59,650

55,555

69,055

97,640

94,109

281,900

370,256 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 36,787

36,373

44,798

49,838

50,165

167,796

184,765 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,587

1,590

1,553

1,476

1,577

6,206

6,710 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,213

1,357

1,435

1,546

1,534

5,551

6,275 Other noninterest expenses 10,793

11,675

7,638

8,189

7,442

38,295

28,155 Total noninterest expense 50,380

50,995

55,424

61,049

60,718

217,848

225,905 Income before income tax expense 29,007

24,171

30,517

60,128

54,920

143,823

210,860 Income tax expense 6,092

5,076

6,408

12,627

11,535

30,203

44,286 Net income $ 22,915

$ 19,095

$ 24,109

$ 47,501

$ 43,385

$ 113,620

$ 166,574



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 8,063

$ 8,712

$ 8,720

$ 9,906

$ 9,017

$ 35,401

$ 23,891 Provision for credit losses 77

(291)

(155)

(145)

1,673

(514)

2,562 Noninterest income 1,253

1,037

1,333

980

1,113

4,603

3,864 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 258

264

278

330

296

1,130

981 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

—

1

1

1

3

4 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 56

59

68

49

101

232

270 Other noninterest expenses 227

200

30

33

26

490

176 Total noninterest expense 542

523

377

413

424

1,855

1,431 Income before income tax expense 8,697

9,517

9,831

10,618

8,033

38,663

23,762 Income tax expense 1,827

1,999

2,064

2,230

1,687

8,120

5,004 Net income $ 6,870

$ 7,518

$ 7,767

$ 8,388

$ 6,346

$ 30,543

$ 18,758

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 11,319

$ 10,699

$ 12,882

$ 16,635

$ 14,909

$ 51,535

$ 33,090 Provision for credit losses (663)

(1,104)

(607)

(547)

(2,997)

(2,921)

2,719 Noninterest income 2,002

2,070

2,677

2,611

1,247

9,360

9,200 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,217

1,320

937

1,382

1,233

4,856

6,893 Occupancy and equipment expenses 121

116

132

106

100

475

391 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 28

18

—

1

1

47

33 Other noninterest expenses 645

370

284

295

363

1,594

1,832 Total noninterest expense 2,011

1,824

1,353

1,784

1,697

6,972

9,149 Income before income tax expense 11,973

12,049

14,813

18,009

17,456

56,844

30,422 Income tax expense 2,514

2,530

3,111

3,782

3,666

11,937

6,389 Net income $ 9,459

$ 9,519

$ 11,702

$ 14,227

$ 13,790

$ 44,907

$ 24,033



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 6,971

$ 7,437

$ 7,047

$ 6,636

$ 6,658

$ 28,091

$ 27,182 Provision for credit losses (1,395)

(380)

(794)

558

(412)

(2,011)

(887) Noninterest income 5

4

4

4

15

17

15 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,831

1,694

1,678

1,712

2,104

6,915

7,209 Occupancy and equipment expenses 86

77

76

78

73

317

305 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 75

88

94

87

79

344

399 Other noninterest expenses 1,013

897

852

921

981

3,683

3,857 Total noninterest expense 3,005

2,756

2,700

2,798

3,237

11,259

11,770 Income before income tax expense 5,366

5,065

5,145

3,284

3,848

18,860

16,314 Income tax expense 1,091

1,633

1,083

686

828

4,493

3,439 Net income $ 4,275

$ 3,432

$ 4,062

$ 2,598

$ 3,020

$ 14,367

$ 12,875



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 161,852

$ 164,977

$ 163,456

$ 655,327

$ 637,753 Provision for credit losses 2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380 Noninterest income 81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

337,776

360,278 Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

48,066

52,349 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

45,976

46,017 Other noninterest expenses 36,726

34,865

27,567

29,148

34,618

128,306

139,985 Total noninterest expense 138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

560,124

598,629 Income before income tax expense 107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

496,112

340,244 Income tax expense 25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

119,199

78,256 Net income $ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 88,327

$ 124,962

$ 94,285

$ 376,913

$ 261,988

