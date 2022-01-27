The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Bank reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to a reduction of $900 thousand in the provision for loan loss, and a $149 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by $414 thousand increase in non-interest expense and by a $268 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.4 million, a $1.4 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $297 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in non-interest expense and a $948 thousand increase in income tax expenses.
Highlights for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:
- The Bank completed its 2021 stock buyback program during the fourth quarter by purchasing an additional 112,597 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $30.23.
- Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.4 million or 17.9% over the same period in 2020.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the same period in 2020.
- The Bank's efficiency ratio decreased to 50.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 52.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.09% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2021.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank finished up 2021 with a very strong performance overall, including a 63% improvement over last year's net income, along with strong loan growth after backing out the reduction in the Payroll Protection Program loans, and deposit growth."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.69 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $83.3 million, or 5.2% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2020. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $81.3 million, and a $25.5 million increase in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a decrease of $28.9 million in net loans. The decreases in net loans primarily consisted of a $96.1 million decrease in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans due to loan payoffs and the federal government's termination of the program, a decrease of $41.0 million in commercial real estate loans and a $20.5 million decrease in residential loans and home equity/consumer loans, partially offset by an increase of $140.6 million in construction loans during the twelve month period covered.
Total deposits at December 31, 2021 increased by $78.9 million, or 5.8%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans, and stimulus payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as growth from new branches added during the third quarter of 2020. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $70.9 million, savings increased $46.6 million and money markets increased $67.8 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $29.7 million, primarily consisting of municipal deposits, and a decrease of $76.7 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 increased $7.8 million or 3.7% when compared to the end of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the $22.5 million of earnings recorded during the twelve months of 2021, offset by the $10.0 million of common stock repurchased, the $4.4 million of cash dividends paid during the period, and the $952 thousand decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive income on the available-for-sale investment portfolio related to an increase in the treasury interest rate yield curve. The Bank completed its 2021 stock buyback program during the fourth quarter and in total repurchased 339,788 shares of common stock at a total cost of $10.0 million and a weighted average cost of $29.53 per share. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020, was $12.8% and 13.0%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were $1.4 million, a decrease of $262 thousand, or 15.6%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2020. This decrease at December 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the removal of three loans totaling $1.2 million offset by one new loan totaling $766 thousand that was classified as non-performing, along with the addition of an other real estate owned property valued at $226 thousand. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $6.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $8.6 million at December 31, 2020. Three TDR loans totaling $6.1 million are performing to their agreed upon terms and the remaining one loan remained in non-accrual status as of December 31, 2021.
As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. The Bank has seen a favorable trend as a vast majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had remaining 1 loan that was modified totaling $9.0 million, compared to 14 loans (consisting of nine borrowers) that were modified totaling $45.0 million at December 31, 2020, and 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved for such deferment and reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDRs.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net-interest income was $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and to $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $134 thousand, or 8.7%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from a 5 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits. Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included an approximately $1.4 million in accelerated accretion attributable to deferred fees received from PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.96%, decreasing 12 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a 16 basis points reduction in the yield on the earning assets, partially offset by a reduction of 5 basis points in total interest cost of funds. When comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net interest income increased $2.4 million, which was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $1.6 million caused by a $118.9 million increase in interest earning assets aided by a reduction in interest expense of $876 thousand. The reduction in interest expense was attributable to a decline of 34 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, net interest income was $62.6 million, an increase of $13.8 million, or 28.1%, over 2020. This increase was due a $7.6 million increase in interest earned on earning assets and a $6.2 million decline in interest expense. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $127.0 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $57.1 million. The total rate on average interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 0.38% and 0.68%, respectively. For the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 the total rate on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.47% and 0.98%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $300 thousand for the three month period ended December 31, 2021. The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $245 thousand and $821 thousand, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to charge-offs recorded in the period. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The coverage rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.24% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.18% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.35%) at December 31, 2020, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
At December 31, 2021, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segments management believes could be affected by the pandemic: restaurants and hotels totaled $23.9 million and $45.9 million, respectively.
Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $297 thousand, or 25.4%, to $1.5 million when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $371 thousand increase in loan fees and a $45 thousand increase in deposit fees earned. Total non-interest income when comparing fourth quarter of 2021 to third quarter of 2021 increased $149 thousand, primarily due to $121 thousand increase in loans fees and a $20 thousand increase in deposit fees earned. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income decreased $140 thousand, or 2.9%, from the 2020 twelve month period, primarily due to a $564 thousand gain on the sale of investment securities available-for sale recorded in the 2020 period.
Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 13.3%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $414 thousand, or 4.8%, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expenses, and OREO expenses. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, non-interest expense was $34.5 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.
For the three month period ended December 31, 2021, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.0 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.6%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.7% for the three month period ended December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for the fourth and third quarters 2021 were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings. For the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the income tax expense was $6.7 million (effective tax rate of 23.0%) and $3.5 million (effective tax rate of 20.2%), respectively.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations.
The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including possible payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
The Bank of Princeton
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2021
vs
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
vs
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
$ Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 158,716
$ 77,429
$ 81,287
105.0%
Securities available for sale taxable
51,690
25,112
26,578
105.8%
Securities available for sale tax exempt
49,468
50,516
(1,048)
-2.1%
Securities held to maturity
208
215
(7)
-3.3%
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
1,335,163
1,363,486
(28,323)
-2.1%
Allowance for loan losses
(16,620)
(16,027)
(593)
3.7%
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
-
0.0%
Core deposit intangible
2,393
3,036
(643)
-21.2%
Other assets
97,811
90,218
7,593
8.4%
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,602,838
$ 84,844
5.3%
-
LIABILITIES
Non interest checking
$ 286,247
$ 215,381
$ 70,866
32.9%
Interest checking
259,022
288,769
(29,747)
-10.3%
Savings
225,579
178,932
46,647
26.1%
Money market
373,075
305,290
67,785
22.2%
Time deposits over $250,000
33,741
67,924
(34,183)
-50.3%
Other time deposits
268,479
310,970
(42,491)
-13.7%
Total Deposits
1,446,143
1,367,266
78,877
5.8%
Borrowings
-
-
-
0.0%
Other liabilities
24,961
26,754
(1,793)
-6.7%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,471,104
1,394,020
77,084
5.5%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,098
33,949
149
0.4%
Paid-in capital
80,205
79,708
497
0.6%
Treasury Stock
(10,032)
-
(10,032)
0.0%
Retained earnings
111,468
93,370
18,098
19.4%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
839
1,791
(952)
-53.2%
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
216,578
208,818
7,760
3.7%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,602,838
$ 84,844
5.3%
Book value per common share
$ 33.42
$ 30.75
$ 2.67
8.7%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 31.69
$ 29.00
$ 2.69
9.3%
1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation (see definition on the last page of this document).
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
(unaudited)
Loan receivable, net at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were comprised of the following:
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 771,028
$ 812,043
Commercial and industrial
29,677
40,597
Construction
403,680
263,032
Residential first-lien mortgages
48,638
66,857
Home equity / consumer
7,685
9,929
PPP (SBA loans) Phase I
6,641
175,878
PPP (SBA loans) Phase II
73,099
-
Total loans
1,340,448
1,368,336
Deferred fees and costs, net
(5,285)
(4,850)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,620)
(16,027)
Loans, net
$ 1,318,543
$ 1,347,459
The components of deposits at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 286,247
$ 215,381
Demand, interest-bearing
259,022
288,769
Savings
225,579
178,932
Money Markets
373,075
305,290
Time deposits
302,220
378,894
Total Deposits
$ 1,446,143
$ 1,367,266
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 16,861
$ 15,379
$ 1,482
9.6%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
194
103
91
88.3%
Tax-exempt
295
321
(26)
-8.1%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
3
2
1
50.0%
Other interest and dividend income
58
48
10
20.8%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,411
15,853
1,558
9.8%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,411
2,287
(876)
-38.3%
Borrowings
-
-
-
N/A
Total Interest Expense
1,411
2,287
(876)
-38.3%
Net Interest Income
16,000
13,566
2,434
17.9%
Provision for Loan Losses
300
1,650
(1,350)
-81.8%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
15,700
11,916
3,784
31.8%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
17
(17)
-100.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
290
281
9
3.2%
Fees and service charges
473
428
45
10.5%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
757
386
371
96.1%
Other
(53)
58
(111)
-191.4%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,467
1,170
297
25.4%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,667
3,870
797
20.6%
Occupancy and equipment
1,521
1,499
22
1.5%
Professional fees
511
613
(102)
-16.6%
Data processing and communications
898
788
110
14.0%
Federal deposit insurance
206
181
25
13.8%
Advertising and promotion
42
59
(17)
-28.8%
Office expense
66
60
6
10.0%
Other real estate owned expense
151
-
151
N/A
Core deposit intangible
154
174
(20)
-11.5%
Other
747
666
81
12.2%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,963
7,910
1,053
13.3%
Income before income tax expense
8,204
5,176
3,028
58.5%
Income tax expense
2,021
1,073
948
88.4%
Net Income
$ 6,183
$ 4,103
$ 2,080
50.7%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.94
$ 0.60
$ 0.34
56.7%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.92
$ 0.60
$ 0.32
53.3%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,538
6,784
(246)
-3.6%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,694
6,878
(184)
-2.7%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 16,861
$ 17,181
$ (320)
-1.9%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
194
133
61
45.9%
Tax-exempt
295
287
8
2.8%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
3
2
1
50.0%
Other interest and dividend income
58
53
5
9.4%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,411
17,656
(245)
-1.4%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,411
1,545
(134)
-8.7%
Borrowings
-
-
0
0.0%
Total Interest Expense
1,411
1,545
(134)
-8.7%
Net Interest Income
16,000
16,111
(111)
-0.7%
Provision for Loan Losses
300
1,200
(900)
-75.0%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
15,700
14,911
789
5.3%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
-
-
0.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
290
276
14
5.1%
Fees and service charges
473
453
20
4.4%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
757
636
121
19.0%
Other
(53)
(47)
(6)
12.8%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,467
1,318
149
11.3%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,667
4,342
325
7.5%
Occupancy and equipment
1,521
1,492
29
1.9%
Professional fees
511
580
(69)
-11.9%
Data processing and communications
898
904
(6)
-0.7%
Federal deposit insurance
206
220
(14)
-6.4%
Advertising and promotion
42
59
(17)
-28.8%
Office expense
66
56
10
17.9%
Other real estate owned expense
151
80
71
88.8%
Core deposit intangible
154
155
(1)
-0.6%
Other
747
661
86
13.0%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,963
8,549
414
4.8%
Income before income tax expense
8,204
7,680
524
6.8%
Income tax expense
2,021
1,753
268
15.3%
Net Income
$ 6,183
$ 5,927
$ 256
4.3%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.94
$ 0.89
$ 0.05
5.6%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.92
$ 0.88
$ 0.04
4.5%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,538
6,613
(75)
-1.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,694
6,767
(73)
-1.1%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Tweleve Months Ended Dec 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 67,348
$ 59,301
$ 8,047
13.6%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
547
719
(172)
-23.9%
Tax-exempt
1,172
1,378
(206)
-14.9%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
11
11
0
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
197
267
(70)
-26.2%
Total Interest and Dividends
69,275
61,676
7,599
12.3%
Interest expense
Deposits
6,673
12,817
(6,144)
-47.9%
Borrowings
1
9
(8)
-88.9%
Total Interest Expense
6,674
12,826
(6,152)
-48.0%
Net Interest Income
62,601
48,850
13,751
28.1%
Provision for Loan Losses
3,625
5,225
(1,600)
-30.6%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
58,976
43,625
15,351
35.2%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
7
571
(564)
-98.8%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,116
1,151
(35)
-3.0%
Fees and service charges
1,764
1,493
271
18.2%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
1,757
1,370
387
28.2%
Other
22
221
(199)
-90.0%
Total Non-Interest Income
4,666
4,806
(140)
-2.9%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,483
16,451
1,032
6.3%
Occupancy and equipment
6,055
5,412
643
11.9%
Professional fees
2,431
2,103
328
15.6%
Data processing and communications
3,562
3,085
477
15.5%
Federal deposit insurance
792
497
295
59.4%
Advertising and promotion
214
301
(87)
-28.9%
Office expense
219
276
(57)
-20.7%
Other real estate owned expense
241
-
241
N/A
Core deposit intangible
643
727
(84)
-11.6%
Other
2,813
2,289
524
22.9%
Total Non-Interest Expense
34,453
31,141
3,312
10.6%
Income before income tax expense
29,189
17,290
11,899
68.8%
Income tax expense
6,703
3,484
3,219
92.4%
Net Income
$ 22,486
$ 13,806
$ 8,680
62.9%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 3.37
$ 2.04
$ 1.33
65.2%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 3.30
$ 2.01
$ 1.29
64.2%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,667
6,774
(107)
-1.6%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,814
6,873
(59)
-0.9%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,347,511
4.96%
$ 1,351,400
4.53%
$ (3,889)
0.43%
Securities
Taxable AFS
50,124
1.56%
26,145
1.57%
23,979
-0.01%
Tax exempt AFS
47,562
2.47%
51,707
2.48%
(4,145)
-0.01%
Held-to-maturity
209
5.27%
216
5.26%
(7)
0.01%
Securities
97,895
2.01%
78,068
2.19%
19,827
-0.18%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
157,550
0.11%
54,560
0.23%
102,990
-0.12%
Equities
1,338
3.99%
1,377
4.74%
(39)
-0.75%
Other interest earning assets
158,888
0.15%
55,937
0.34%
102,951
-0.19%
Total interest-earning assets
1,604,294
4.31%
1,485,405
4.25%
118,889
0.06%
Total non earning assets
102,987
92,007
Total Assets
$ 1,707,281
$ 1,577,412
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 274,944
0.26%
$ 242,076
0.31%
$ 32,868
-0.05%
Savings
223,590
0.23%
177,822
0.29%
45,768
-0.06%
Money Market
367,493
0.27%
303,158
0.35%
64,335
-0.08%
Certificate of Deposit
312,634
1.09%
391,985
1.73%
(79,351)
-0.64%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,178,661
0.48%
1,115,041
0.82%
63,620
-0.34%
Non interest bearing deposits
288,292
228,410
Total deposits
1,466,953
0.38%
1,343,451
0.68%
123,502
-0.30%
Borrowings
-
0.00%
261
0.38%
(261)
-0.38%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,178,661
0.48%
1,115,302
0.82%
63,359
-0.34%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
288,292
228,410
Total Cost of Funds
1,466,953
0.38%
1,343,712
0.68%
123,241
-0.30%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,056
26,156
Stockholders' equity
216,272
207,544
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,707,281
$ 1,577,412
Net interest spread
3.83%
3.43%
Net interest margin
3.96%
3.63%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.02%
3.69%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Dec 2021
Sept 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,347,511
4.96%
$ 1,367,980
4.98%
$ (20,469)
-0.02%
Securities
Taxable AFS
50,124
1.56%
33,953
1.51%
16,171
0.05%
Tax exempt AFS
47,562
2.47%
46,510
2.47%
1,052
0.00%
Held-to-maturity
209
5.27%
211
5.27%
(2)
0.00%
Securities
97,895
2.01%
80,674
2.07%
17,221
-0.06%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
157,550
0.11%
116,910
0.13%
40,640
-0.02%
Equities
1,338
3.99%
1,338
3.93%
0
0.06%
Other interest earning assets
158,888
0.15%
118,248
0.18%
40,640
-0.03%
Total interest-earning assets
1,604,294
4.31%
1,566,902
4.47%
37,392
-0.16%
Total non earning assets
102,987
95,130
Total Assets
$ 1,707,281
$ 1,662,032
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 274,944
0.26%
$ 260,813
0.26%
$ 14,131
0.00%
Savings
223,590
0.23%
214,406
0.24%
9,184
-0.01%
Money Market
367,493
0.27%
346,330
0.28%
21,163
-0.01%
Certificate of Deposit
312,634
1.09%
329,117
1.21%
(16,483)
-0.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,178,661
0.48%
1,150,666
0.53%
27,995
-0.05%
Non interest bearing deposits
288,292
272,097
Total deposits
1,466,953
0.38%
1,422,763
0.43%
44,190
-0.05%
Borrowings
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
0
0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,178,661
0.48%
1,150,666
0.53%
27,995
-0.05%
(excluding non interest deposits)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
288,292
272,097
Total Cost of Funds
1,466,953
0.38%
1,422,763
0.43%
44,190
-0.05%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,056
24,480
Stockholders' equity
216,272
214,789
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,707,281
$ 1,662,032
Net interest spread
3.83%
3.94%
Net interest margin
3.96%
4.08%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.02%
4.14%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Tweleve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,381,626
4.87%
$ 1,291,534
4.59%
$ 90,092
0.28%
Securities
Taxable AFS
33,805
1.62%
38,696
1.86%
(4,891)
-0.24%
Tax exempt AFS
47,294
2.48%
54,787
2.52%
(7,493)
-0.04%
Held-to-maturity
212
5.27%
219
5.26%
(7)
0.01%
Securities
81,311
2.13%
98,703
2.25%
(17,392)
-0.12%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
93,031
0.15%
43,658
0.45%
49,373
-0.30%
Equities
1,366
4.21%
1,394
5.06%
(28)
-0.85%
Other interest earning assets
94,397
0.21%
45,052
0.59%
49,345
-0.38%
Total interest-earning assets
1,557,334
4.45%
1,430,288
4.31%
127,046
0.14%
Total non earning assets
101,479
100,552
Total Assets
$ 1,658,813
$ 1,530,840
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 263,715
0.27%
$ 224,678
0.63%
$ 39,037
-0.36%
Savings
205,788
0.25%
171,119
0.58%
34,669
-0.33%
Money Market
339,903
0.30%
281,421
0.71%
58,482
-0.41%
Certificate of Deposit
336,488
1.32%
410,483
2.05%
(73,995)
-0.73%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,145,894
0.58%
1,087,701
1.18%
58,193
-0.60%
Non interest bearing deposits
273,260
214,208
Total deposits
1,419,154
0.47%
1,301,909
0.98%
117,245
-0.51%
Borrowings
270
0.32%
1,345
0.67%
(1,075)
-0.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,146,164
0.58%
1,089,046
1.18%
57,118
-0.60%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
273,260
214,208
Total Cost of Funds
1,419,424
0.47%
1,303,254
0.98%
116,170
-0.51%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
25,470
25,031
Stockholders' equity
213,919
202,555
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,658,813
$ 1,530,840
Net interest spread
3.87%
3.13%
Net interest margin
4.02%
3.42%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.12%
3.49%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except common stock data)
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Return on average assets
1.44%
1.41%
1.34%
1.21%
1.03%
Return on average equity
11.34%
10.95%
10.36%
9.31%
7.86%
Return on average tangible equity1
11.97%
11.56%
10.95%
9.86%
8.35%
Net interest margin
3.96%
4.08%
4.06%
3.98%
3.63%
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.02%
4.14%
4.12%
4.09%
3.69%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3
50.43%
48.16%
50.87%
51.79%
52.55%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
$ 29.33
$ 29.87
$ 28.67
$ 28.62
$ 23.41
Market range:
High
$ 30.89
$ 30.67
$ 31.31
$ 29.67
$ 26.44
Low
$ 28.71
$ 28.18
$ 25.58
$ 21.43
$ 18.12
Book value per common share at period end
$ 33.42
$ 32.66
$ 31.96
$ 31.24
$ 30.75
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 31.69
$ 30.93
$ 30.22
$ 29.52
$ 29.00
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
6,480
6,588
6,659
6,804
6,761
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.10%
15.60%
15.33%
15.73%
16.03%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.97%
14.43%
14.19%
14.56%
14.81%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.06%
12.29%
12.22%
12.45%
12.48%
Period-end equity to assets
12.84%
12.89%
13.01%
12.62%
13.03%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
12.26%
12.23%
12.40%
11.92%
12.38%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
$ 101
$ 821
$ 1,000
$ 1,100
$ 870
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.030%
0.240%
0.279%
0.319%
0.256%
Total nonperforming Loans (TDRs not included)
$ 422
$ 1,043
$ 2,381
$ 2,498
$ 1,676
Other real estate owned
226
376
446
446
-
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
6,122
6,187
6,241
8,533
8,573
-Non-performing
766
1,092
1,332
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 7,536
$ 8,698
$ 10,400
$ 11,477
$ 10,249
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.24%
1.22%
1.14%
1.12%
1.18%
Nonaccrual loans
1398.99%
769.13%
491.03%
781.77%
956.26%
Nonperforming assets
1175.39%
653.96%
432.05%
642.19%
956.26%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.09%
0.16%
0.23%
0.14%
0.12%
Accruing TDRs
0.46%
0.46%
0.45%
0.59%
0.63%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.55%
0.62%
0.71%
0.77%
0.75%
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
3The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (less CDI expense) divided by the net-interest income
and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
