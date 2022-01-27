BMBL ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Bumble Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm, securities class action litigators, issues the following notice to shareholders of Bumble Inc.:

Shareholders who purchased Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering that took place on or about September 10, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

DEADLINE MARCH 25, 2022: Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bumble-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=22542&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BMBL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm's mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as the result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. Our team puts in the work to get the maximum recovery on behalf of investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

