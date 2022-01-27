Captain Morgan, the First-Ever Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, Brings the Spice to Super Bowl LVI with the Most Unnecessary, Necessary Invention in the History of Sports…Maybe the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for the most epic Super Bowl invention you never knew you needed? Today, Captain Morgan, the first-ever Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL) and No. 1 spiced rum brand, unveiled the greatest engineering feat in the history of cocktail-holding products just in time for Super Bowl LVI. Measuring in at more than 18" in diameter, the Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl holds a whopping four gallons of liquid (serves 32), ideal to share delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum cocktails with friends 21+ (responsibly, of course).

The Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl features stadium-inspired lights and sound, Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers and LED graphic equalizers. With real-time NFL game data powered by Genius Sports, the league's official data and technology partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, this game-changing innovation is truly the first-ever marvel of its kind. Merging interactive football-watching and cocktail-holding technology, the Super Bowl Punch Bowl is the only punch bowl to simultaneously dispense the fast, accurate game day information along with delicious libations. While not available for purchase, fans 21+ can visit http://www.captainmorgan.com/superbowlpunchbowl* now through Feb. 6 to enter for a chance to win one limited edition, highly coveted Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl prize pack.

"As the first-ever Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, we knew we had to do something big – literally and figuratively – to celebrate the most exciting and highly-anticipated sporting event of the year," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "We're taking the at-home Super Bowl experience to the next level. The Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl does just that in a fun and over-the-top way, combining just the right amount of spice and applied science to boost any Super Bowl celebration."

Opting out of mundane, stuffy, high-tech event roadshows, the Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl was unveiled last night on late-night giant "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". Super Bowl champ and NFL Legend Victor Cruz along with Matty Benedetto, engineer, inventor-extraordinaire and founder of "Unnecessary Inventions," joined Jimmy Kimmel and friends to discuss how with every field goal, touchdown, fan cheer and delicious sip poured directly from the ladle, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum spices up even the most predictable of game day festivities.

Cruz said, "I know the Super Bowl and I also know spice...maybe you've seen me in the end zone a time or two? The Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl is the spiciest thing I've seen come onto the scene in a minute, maybe ever – take my word for it."

It is revolutionary, over-the-top and totally ridiculous. With only 20 in existence in the world, one lucky winner (21+) will win this ultimate game day showpiece, along with a Matty Benedetto-designed ladle and custom Captain Morgan essentials for achieving the spiciest Super Bowl party ever. With a limited production run, the Captain Morgan Super Bowl Punch Bowl may be in short supply, but tasty Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum cocktails are not. Fans 21+ can bring on the spice to their own game day with specially curated and shareable Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum cocktail recipes available on captainmorgan.com in time for Super Bowl LVI party planning. As always, Captain Morgan encourages everyone to take proper precautions to stay safe and abide by all health guidelines.

"When Captain Morgan introduced me to the Super Bowl Punch Bowl, I could see the careful planning that went into each of its ridiculously awesome, nonessential, essential features and immediately wished I had thought of it,'' Benedetto said. "I had to get in on the action, so I designed a totally unique, unnecessary, necessary 'sift-and-pour' ladle that keeps ice from watering down delicious Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum cocktails. The perfect solution for nobody's problem!"

For more cocktail content and news, follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. No matter how you decide to celebrate the Super Bowl this year, please remember to drink responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal resident of contiguous 48 U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 01/26/2022 @ 12:01 a.m. ET and ends 02/06/2022 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Visit http://www.captainmorgan.com/superbowlpunchbowl, verify age and then provide name, e-mail, phone number & other required information. Internet access and valid e-mail address required. Prize is a Spice Up Your Super Bowl® kit, including WIFI-enabled punch bowl with speakers and additional CAPTAIN MORGAN-branded items. Alcohol is NOT part of prize. Optimal use of punch bowl requires additional electronic hardware/software not included as part of kit. Winner to be notified on (or after) 02/07 and must respond to notification within (6) hours (or shorter time) of transmission; winner must sign & return Affidavit within (1) day (or shorter time). Receipt of prize by Sunday 02/13 NOT guaranteed. For official rules including full prize description/restrictions and odds of winning, visit website.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum. Premium Caribbean Rum With Spice And Other Natural Flavors. 35% Alc/Vol. Captain Morgan Rum Co., New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS

All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

