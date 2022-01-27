CHOICE GAMIFIES SAVING FOR RETIREMENT. PAYING YOU IN BITCOIN TO PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR SAVINGS People Can Earn Bitcoin & Start Saving For Retirement By Playing Blinko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice , the first company to allow people to invest in bitcoin and traditional assets in a single retirement account, is adding daily bitcoin rewards to its popular retirement savings app. Announcing Blinko, an in-app game that pays you in bitcoin for paying attention to your savings. When you open Choice's app, you can drop your token through the grid of pegs once per day for a chance to win free bitcoin to contribute to your retirement savings.

"What we've been doing in the retirement industry is not working. Decades of the 'set it and forget it' approach have led to a retirement crisis. People are so disillusioned with their savings options that they're not saving at all - and if they do manage to save, they are leaving money behind," said Ryan Radloff, CEO of Choice. "Choice is reimagining the retirement process, starting with rewarding people for engaging with their savings."

According to research from The Federal Reserve , if you are under 30 you likely have $0 saved for retirement. A recent study conducted by Capitalize found that those who did manage to save have left behind $1.35 trillion in assets in 24.3 million 'zombie' 401(k) accounts. Choice is on a mission to help people reclaim these funds and invest their money how they see fit.

Today's news builds on a legacy of firsts for the Choice team - in 2020, Choice became the first company to offer access to digital and traditional assets side-by-side in a single retirement account; and in 2017, Kingdom Trust - the trust that powers Choice, became the first qualified custodian globally to offer custody for bitcoin.

Retirement Stats:

$1.35 trillion in assets have been left behind in 24.3 million 'zombie' 401k accounts ( Capitalize , 2021) Across all groups:in assets have been left behind in 24.3 million 'zombie'accounts (, 2021)

$0 save for retirement ( The Federal Reserve , 2020) 29% of Americans aged 30-44 havesave for retirement (, 2020)

About Choice

With its launch in May of 2020 Choice became the first retirement provider to offer a single account for all client retirement assets, physical or digital, legacy or traditional. Today, the platform powers more than 125,000 retirement accounts, custodies more than $18 billion worth of assets across thousands of unique assets.

Choice is part of Kingdom Trust Company, an independent qualified custodian regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking. It specializes in unique and innovative custody solutions for individual investors, investment sponsors, family offices, advisory firms, broker-dealers, and various other investment platforms.

