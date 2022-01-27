Clarence Webster III Joins Jones Walker

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Clarence Webster III has joined the Jackson office as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group.

Clarence Webster, partner at Jones Walker LLP (PRNewswire)

Clarence represents clients in civil and complex commercial disputes. He has experience representing clients in the energy, financial services, manufacturing, and real estate industries. Clarence's clients also include municipalities, government entities, and not-for-profit organizations.

He regularly represents clients in product liability, mass tort, and other high-stakes litigation in federal and state trial and appellate courts across the country. Clarence has significant experience defending employers in disputes involving claims of discrimination and retaliation and violations of non-compete agreements. He has represented financial services institutions in Truth in Lending Act, Home Affordable Modification Program, and other regulatory compliance matters. He has also represented oil and gas companies in litigation and settlement negotiations related to alleged violations of federal and state environmental laws.

"We proudly welcome Clarence to Jones Walker. He is an excellent lawyer who is a strong addition to our litigation team and our Jackson office," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Speaking about his move, Clarence said, "I'm excited about this opportunity to work with an elite group of lawyers and counselors that is well-known for its professional and ethical excellence and commitment to client service."

Clarence earned his BA with honors from the University of Mississippi and his JD from Yale Law School. He is admitted to practice in Mississippi.

Jones Walker logo (PRNewsfoto/Jones Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

