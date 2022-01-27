CMS Energy Names Norm Kapala as Vice President of Generation Operations

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy, and its principal subsidiary Consumers Energy, today announced Norm Kapala, currently executive director of fossil and renewable generation, will be named vice president of generation operations, effective February 1, 2022.

Kapala will lead the company's fossil-fueled, hydroelectric and renewable generating units as we transition through the Clean Energy Plan.

"Norm has been a committed supporter of our Clean Energy Plan. His strong relationship with our co-workers and Union leadership equip him to successfully navigate Generation Operations through its next phase of transformation," said LeeRoy Wells Jr., senior vice president of Operations at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "He embodies our culture and is a great leader to ensure safety and reliability across our plants."

Kapala joined Consumers Energy in 2008 and has held leadership roles within the plants starting as an engineer, working his way up to site manager and finally to executive director of fossil and renewable generation for the entire company. Norm earned a Bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master's in manufacturing management from Kettering University. He also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve throughout college.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

