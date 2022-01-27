Corteva Agriscience Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index Company Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Third Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Corteva Agriscience has earned a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign on its Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"The Human Rights Campaign seeks to create equality for all. That's an aspiration Corteva shares. We are proud to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year – underscoring the progress we've made and the importance of the work still to be done," said Meghan Cassidy, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, Corteva Agriscience.

CEI scores are based on four central criteria: equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; non-discriminatory policies; supporting an inclusive culture; and social responsibility.

This recognition builds on the company's strong track record and further reinforces its commitments to building an inclusive workplace for its LGBTQ+ colleagues. To learn more about Corteva's established commitments to inclusion, diversity and equity, visit https://www.corteva.com/who-we-are/our-diversity.html.

For more information about the Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

