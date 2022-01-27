Hackensack Meridian Health Taps Into Informatica Data Management Solutions for Holistic Patient Care

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading nonprofit healthcare organization comprised of 17 hospitals in New Jersey, has chosen Informatica's Data integration, Quality and Management solutions to consolidate its silos of patient data into a centralized repository. It has also deployed Informatica's Enterprise Data Catalog and Axon Data Governance to enable easy data discovery and governance.

Hackensack Meridian Health is one of the most comprehensive and integrated healthcare networks in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Having grown through mergers and acquisitions, each time Hackensack Meridian Health acquires a new healthcare provider, it inherits a new electronic medical record (EMR) system along with different physician credentialing systems. Hackensack Meridian Health chose Informatica to MDM to consolidate its silos of patient data and multiple ERMs into a centralized repository, allowing for a comprehensive view of a patient's care.

"Our primary goal is to take care of the patient," says Dharam R. Padhaya, Principal Engineer/Architect, Data Science and Engineering, Hackensack Meridian Health. "And having good patient data is critical to offering the exceptional care we're known for. We extracted our entire patient data domains from the clarity system in just a few months with Informatica and have discovered and profiled them as well. Informatica enables us to analyze those records to gain insights into what care individuals may need, or a group of individuals' needs, such as within a specific zip code, and expand the services we provide in that area."

As part of its records consolidation and modernization initiatives, Hackensack Meridian Health is leveraging Informatica's industry-leading capabilities including Informatica Multidomain MDM and Enterprise Data Catalog to standardize and deduplicate records, provide complete tracking of data movement and end-to-end visibility data lineage visibility, and perform embedded data quality checks. In addition, the company is using Informatica's Axon Data Governance, an automated AI-powered data catalog that provides information as to where data resides, who owns it, whether the data is certified, and whether it contains sensitive information.

"Managing data efficiently across disparate systems and platforms and having a single source of trusted data is always of utmost importance to an organization's success," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "We are proud to partner with Hackensack Meridian Health to help enhance patient care with our solutions that make it easier for healthcare professionals to quickly access, manage and derive actionable insights to deliver high-quality healthcare."

