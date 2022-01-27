Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation Seeks Nominations for Leading Women in Tech 'Woman of the Year in Technology' to be recognized at MCWT's 2022 Executive Connection Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation is seeking nominations for its sixth Woman of the Year in Technology award. The nonprofit organization will recognize a woman in Michigan leading or driving change for women in technology careers or fields of study.

To qualify, the nominee must be a woman in Michigan who embodies MCWT's mission of inspiring and growing women in technology. This person leads or has led significant positive change for women working, teaching or studying technology and computer-related careers and fields of study. MCWT's 2021 "Woman of the Year in Technology" was Melanie Kalmar, corporate vice president, chief information officer and chief digital officer at Dow.

Recipients do not need to be members of MCWT to win. Nomination forms are available on the nonprofit's website; all nominations must be emailed to awards@mcwt.org by March 4, 2022. There is no fee to submit. Nominations may be made by the nominee or by someone else on their behalf.

MCWT will present the 2022 award during a ceremony at its Executive Connection Summit on May 5, 2022. This year's theme is, "Reboot. Refresh. Reach." For more information about MCWT's vision to make Michigan the No. 1 state for women in technology, visit www.mcwt.org.

The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation supports Michigan's female technology workforce, students, corporate partners, schools and the overall community with programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring, and technology experiences. Find more information at mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation