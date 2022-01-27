Neoss brings you Integrate 2022 - A celebration of 20 years of Intelligent Simplicity.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Neoss is celebrating 20 years of Intelligent Simplicity and is inviting the dental community from around the globe to attend an exceptional scientific program.

Happening in Gothenburg Sweden, the home of modern implantology and Prof. Per-Ingvar Brånemark, from 9-11 June. This three-day conference chaired by Prof. Christer Dahlin, will invite renowned speakers to the stage to discuss topics and techniques such as; Prosthetic simplicity without compromise, Simplicity in practice, Managing risk factors, Digital flexibility for you and your patient, and Accurate simplicity in intraoral scanning. Included, will be various break-out sessions for the whole dental team. The program lectures and break-out sessions will showcase how you can bring efficient workflows into your daily practice.

Each day, scheduled around the conference will be social activities and excursions which will delight all, from the more energetic morning running, boat trips and exciting dinners, to the more relaxed sunrise yoga and health and wellbeing sessions. All to celebrate the valued community Neoss has created over its 20 years of innovation.

"This will be the event of the year, by not only providing a world class educational program, but to see the Neoss community come together to integrate and celebrate will be of great value to all attending and not to be missed."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

About Neoss

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

