Nu Skin Enterprises Moves Investor Day to Virtual Format

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its upcoming investor day on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. MST has transitioned to a virtual event due to current local COVID-related safety protocols.

Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO, and other members of the Nu Skin management team will discuss fourth quarter and 2021 results, provide 2022 financial guidance, and share further insights into the company's progression toward becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by its dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. This will include detailed discussions around the company's personalized beauty and wellness product strategy and evolving social commerce go-to-market business model, along with updates on the digital ecosystem to enable this transformation.

To tune in to the webcast and view supplemental materials, visit Nu Skin's investor relations page at ir.nuskin.com when the event begins. The presentation with Q&A is expected to last approximately two hours. A replay of the event, along with supplemental materials, will be available on the same page through March 2, 2022.

The company will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results prior to the market opening Feb. 16, 2022.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

