VERSANT HEALTH AWARDED NCQA ACCREDITATION FOR UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT

BALTIMORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Versant Health , a leading managed vision care company, announced that it has received Utilization Management Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This accreditation is awarded to organizations whose Utilization Management Program has demonstrated compliance to the meticulous standards set by the NCQA for quality improvement, clinical expertise and timeliness. The recognition exemplifies Versant Health's continued commitment to the care they provide their over 38 million members daily.

"We are very proud to receive NCQA Accreditation. Our utilization management program ensures that we approach our members' care holistically, meaning that we look at the whole person, and how their eye health influences their overall well-being," says Elizabeth Klunk, RN, BSN, CCM-R, Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Management Strategy & Development. "It also ensures that our members get the right care in the right place at the right time."

To attain NCQA accreditation for Utilization Management, health plans must display that their members are receiving the best quality care and the health plan's overall network is performing well and remaining healthy.

Through Versant Health's unique approach to utilization management, members receive quality service through the continuum of care while reducing eye health-related costs. This is done through evidence-based guidelines that ensure services such as surgeries are rendered when medically necessary, including eye-specific claims review and editing techniques that allow for early intervention while eliminating unnecessary and/or duplicative diagnostic procedures and identification of drugs that provide the greatest combination of efficacy and cost containment. These steps make certain members receive the appropriate level of care.

"In our mission to become the most trusted managed eye health and vision care plan, Versant Health has made a substantial investment in its clinical effectiveness programs, including the hiring of board-certified ophthalmologists, optometrists and registered nurses focused on driving high quality and high value to our members through our network eye care providers. This accreditation is recognition that we are delivering our medical management program with quality and effectiveness," says Ms. Klunk.

"Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that Versant Health has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards," says Margaret E. O'Kane, President NCQA.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

