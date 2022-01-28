Belkins, one of the top B2B lead generation and appointment setting companies, shares its handbook on crafting a sales plan and explains why you need one.

How to Create a Sales Plan by Belkins -- Now on Product Hunt! Belkins, one of the top B2B lead generation and appointment setting companies, shares its handbook on crafting a sales plan and explains why you need one.

About the Handbook

Belkins' How to Create a Sales Plan guide includes steps on developing an effective plan for your sales from scratch. The handbook consists of four chapters which:

Explain the difference between a sales strategy and a plan

Describe types of sales plans and which data you'll need to write each

Share seven steps to plan sales for your business

Offer the structure of the strategic sales planning document

Show relevant templates crafted by top companies like HubSpot, Asana, and others

Stress the benefits of having a workable plan for your business.

This carefully designed step-by-step guide that embraces each aspect of strategic sales planning is now available on Product Hunt. Check this how-to material from the first-class lead generator.

About Belkins –– a B2B Lead Generation Agency

Vladislav Podolyako and Michael Maximoff, two fellows with extensive R&D and marketing experience, founded Belkins in 2017. It launched as a B2B lead generation startup and, by 2022, it has become one of the top-performing marketing agencies. Belkins features 8M of generated business leads, 1000+ happy clients, and nearly 200k+ set appointments.

"Our team of experts takes care of the entire process all the way to setting qualified appointments with your team! We have this dialed in at Belkins and you don't need to make the mistakes that most do by trying to tackle this on your own," says Brian Hicks, Senior Sales Executive.

Business Leads Aren't Just a Target Number in Your Sales Plan

Boasting the extensive expertise in finding relevant leads, Belkins stresses that a plan for sales is a must-have document for any business. That's because setting sales goals and achieving them is essential for growing any company.

However, Michael Maximov, Belkins' Co-Founder and Managing Partner always encourages salespeople to keep the right balance between reaching the target number of sales and being too pushy with prospects.

"When you're annoying, you're not gonna close the deal," he says.

