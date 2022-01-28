InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Tape Measure for Electricians (NMJ-601)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a measuring tool for electricians that also ensures that pertinent wiring number and color information is readily available," said one of two inventors, from Nashville, Tenn., "so we invented the ELECTRICIANS TAPE MEASURE. Our design eliminates the hassle of carrying electrical data books for electrical wire identification."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tape measure for use when doing electrical circuit work. In doing so, it eliminates the need to look up coordinated wire color information. It also reduces guesswork during electrical wire-pulling projects and it increases accuracy, efficiency and safety. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electricians and electrical contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

