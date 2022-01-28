Iyuno-SDI Closes New Funding Round

IMM Investments Corp invests in Iyuno-SDI, joins board of directors providing further backing for Iyuno-SDI's growth strategy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno-SDI today announced that it has secured a significant investment from IMM Investments Corp in Iyuno-SDI's latest financing round.

The transaction represents the second major investment from leading global investment funds in the last 12 months, following a $160 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in April 2021. The world's No.1 content localization and media technology company is now valued at $1.2 billion enterprise value following IMM's investment, a clear validation of Iyuno-SDI's strategy of global scale, cutting edge technology, and wide breadth of services.

IMM joins forces with Iyuno-SDI's impressive institutional investor base including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Altor Fund IV, Softbank Ventures Asia, and Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC. The dedicated group of sponsors provides Iyuno-SDI with the depth of resources to continue its rapid growth plans.

"We are delighted to have IMM as a trusted partner in our success story. IMM's investment further solidifies Iyuno-SDI's strong capital base and our ability to remain faithful to our commitment to our customers, and the rapidly growing industry, where our mission is to deliver the much-needed innovation, quality and scale through technology-driven solutions and capacity investments," said David Lee, Founder and CEO of Iyuno-SDI Group.

Iyuno-SDI recorded remarkable growth in 2021 and anticipates this strong growth trajectory to continue on the back of the proliferation of global OTT streaming platforms and their rapidly escalating demand for high quality localization for English and increasingly non-English content. In addition to the growth in media and entertainment localization demands, the advent of AI based advances in text and voice translation will create a significant expansion of the addressable market for localization services with countless applications across several other vertical markets.

"The media and entertainment sector is undergoing massive disruption, as content distribution and consumption patterns are dramatically changing," said Sungmin Na, Managing Director of IMM. "We are truly impressed by Iyuno-SDI's media tech capabilities and excited to support David Lee and the entire Iyuno-SDI team to deliver high-quality localization services to the media and entertainment industry and beyond."

Iyuno-SDI Group was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SDI Media by Iyuno Media Group. Leveraging best-in-breed creative and technical talents, state-of-the-art facilities and next-generation technologies, the company boasts the largest global footprint in the industry, with 67 offices in 34 countries and growing. Iyuno-SDI's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people.

ABOUT IYUNO-SDI GROUP

Iyuno-SDI Group (www.iyuno-sdi.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. With deep roots in the industry dating back to 1974, the company is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services.

About IMM Investment Corp

IMM is one of the leading global investment firms headquartered in Korea, with USD 4.7bn in AUM. Since its inception in 1999, the firm has expanded its investment products from Venture Capital to Growth Private Equity and Infrastructure. More recently, the firm has expanded globally and is growing to become the leading Asian investment firm, with affiliates in Japan and Hong Kong, and investments in Japan, China, Vietnam, and the United States.

For further information, please visit www.imm.co.kr.

