2022 Best New Product Awards reveals health, well-being, and better-for-you-foods are top of mind with Americans

The 14th annual BrandSpark Best New Product Awards survey reveals Americans have a growing interest in new products; they actively seek products that are new and different
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 2022 Best New Product Awards, America's most credible new product awards. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 61 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. BrandSpark actively seeks out triers of the products who vote on appeal, repurchase intent and product superiority - the gold standard methodology.
Best New Product Awards is partnered again for its 2nd year with premier news magazine brand Newsweek to help drive awareness of these award-winning products. The partnership will include features of the winners in Newsweek's print and digital publications, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. Winners will also be featured on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged community of shoppers who try and review products, along with other media opportunities.
"There are so many new products launched each year, and consumers want to know which ones are really the best and worth purchasing," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "It is increasingly difficult for brands to break through the clutter and stand out. 7 in 10 Americans rely on the recommendations of other consumers to choose which products to buy. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in: it helps products stand out from competition and brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across various channels including traditional, digital, and e-commerce" said Levy.
For more information about the Best New Product Award winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.
Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study
Interest in new products increased in 2021, with 73% of household shoppers declaring they like trying new products, and 51% reporting they 'actively look for products that are new and different'. Nearly 7 in 10 say they will pay more for a new product they believe might provide a better experience. Examples of winners providing better experience and improving performance include Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster and Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Free Power PODS.
Great Taste at Home:
8 in 10 shoppers agree that taste is the most important factor in their food purchase decisions.
Taste remains the top driver of innovation in Food & Beverage as Americans continue to enjoy premium treats at home. This trend is exemplified by several of this year's top scoring products: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons, Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies and Chicken of the Sea Crispy Stuffed Shrimp.
Better-For-You Foods:
3 in 5 shoppers try to find healthier versions rather than eliminate indulgent foods.
While few Americans are willing to sacrifice great taste for health, consumers love when taste and better-for-you combine. High scoring examples include Healthy Choice Max Lemon Herb Chicken, Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Merlot Beef with Root Vegetables and ALDI-exclusive Elevation Keto Bars and ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Ready to Roast Vegetables.
Long-Term Health:
7 in 10 Americans believe that research is constantly leading to better products that can help them manage their long-term health.
New supplements to help guarantee long-term health are resonating strongly with consumers. Nature's Truth Just 4 Kidz Multivitamin Gummies+Probiotic is among this year's highest scoring products as are Vital Proteins Peppermint Mocha Collagen Creamer and Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement.
Well-Being & Relaxation:
6 in 10 Americans report they look for new products that will make their life easier.
A heightened focus among Americans on well-being continues, and comfort is a big part of that. Comfort propelled a win for the Restonic Hybrid Mattress.
Also supported by Americans' focus on relaxation and well-being, Cannabis-infused products have gone mainstream from food to beauty with wins from Karma CBD Water and CBD Living Lotion.
Better Beauty:
7 in 10 beauty shoppers believe ongoing innovation continues to provide better beauty products.
Cosmetics & Beauty rebounded in the past year, and consumers' appetite for innovation in the segment. Top scoring winners include Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules, it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Serum and L'Oreal Paris Revitalife Pressed Night Cream.
Sustainability:
46% of consumers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact.
An important area for innovation in 2022 and beyond will be environmental sustainability. Although very few consumer innovations are led by sustainability, brands are starting to make progress. The average new product in the 2022 program was reported as having more sustainable packaging than typical competitors by 59% of buyers, and as having more sustainable ingredients by 67%.
"We've seen sustainability become increasingly important to consumers. They believe it is manufacturers' responsibility to make their products more sustainable, but they welcome products that are better for the environment as long as the experience doesn't suffer and the price is similar," says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. "The current movement toward sustainability is just beginning and we expect sustainable innovations to be a big part of the awards in the near future," he adds.
2022 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY
FOOD & BEVERAGE
PRODUCT
Better-For-You Asian-Inspired
Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Sesame Beef & Broccoli
Better-For-You Pasta Dinner
Life Cuisine Gluten Free Lifestyle Pasta Bolognese Bowl
Better-For-You Breakfast
Nutrisystem Apple Walnut Oatmeal
Better-For-You Plant-Based Meal
Clo-Clo Plant Based Shrimp Entree Bowl
Better-For-You Flatbread/Pizza
Nutrisystem Roasted Red Pepper Pesto & Chicken
Better-For-You Italian Chicken
Healthy Choice Max Lemon Herb Chicken Bowl
Better-For-You Beef Skillet Meals
Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Merlot Beef with Root
Better-For-You Dessert
Nutrisystem Dark Chocolaty Sea Salt Nut Square
Block Cheese
Kerrygold Spicy Irish Cheddar Cheese
Brioche Buns/Bagels
ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche Buns
CBD Beverage
Karma CBD Water
Cookies
Trader Joe's Molasses Cookies
Dips
ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Party Dips
Frozen Dessert Sandwich
ALDI-exclusive Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cookie
Frozen Shrimp
Chicken of the Sea Crispy Stuffed Shrimp Creamy Garlic
Frozen Vegetables
ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Ready to Roast
Goat Cheese
ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Artisan Goat Cheese
Health Beverage
2T Biotin Water
Juice
ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar Aloe Vera Drinks
Keto Bars
ALDI-exclusive Elevation Keto Bars
Keto Cookies
Enlightened Ready-to-Bake Cookies
Low Carb Bread
ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Protein Bread
Macarons
ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Macarons
Organic Bread
ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Thin-sliced Organic Bread
Pasta Ready Made Meal
ALDI-exclusive Priano Cheese & Spinach Manicotti
Plant-Based Chicken
Sweet Earth Mindful Chik'n
Pretzels
ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Seasoned Pretzels
Salsa
On The Border Squeezable Salsa
Sliced Cheese
ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cheese Cracker
Store Brand Cream Liqueur
ALDI-exclusive Connellys Original Country Cream
Store Brand Red Wine
Gelson's The Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon
Store Brand Rosé (wine)
ALDI-exclusive Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence
Store Brand White Wine
ALDI-exclusive Don't Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc
Tortilla Chips
On the Border Lightly Salted Cafe Style Tortilla Chip
Water
Essentia Water 2 Gallon Box
HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
PRODUCT
Acne Control Facial Cleanser
CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser
Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement
Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement
Body Lotion
Jergens Body Butter- Sandalwood
CBD Topicals
CBD Living Lotion
Collagen Supplement
Vital Proteins Peppermint Mocha Collagen Creamer
Facial Cleanser
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Hand Soap
Colgate Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
Immune Support Supplement
Nature's Way Sambucus Relief Gummies
Kids Multivitamin
Nature's Truth Just 4 Kidz Multivitamin Gummies +
Natural Deodorant
Hello Products Naturally Friendly Deodorants
Shampoo Bar
Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bars
Whitening Toothpaste
Colgate CO. Oh So Dazzling Enzyme-Powered
BEAUTY CATEGORIES
PRODUCT
Face Moisturizer
Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream
Lip Color
Covergirl outlast All-Day Lip Color Neutrals Collection
Makeup Primer
NYX Marshmellow Smoothing Primer
Mascara
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm
Nail Polish
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat
Retinol Serum
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum
Vitamin C Face Serum
it cosmetics Bye Bye Dullness Serum
HOUSEHOLD CATEGORIES
PRODUCT
Bed-in-a-Box (under $600)
Nue by Novaform Advanced support 10-inch uplifting
Hybrid Mattress
Restonic Hybrid Mattress
In-Wash Scent Booster
Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster
Laundry Detergent
Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Free Power PODS
TECH CATEGORIES
PRODUCT
HD Webcam
AnkerWork PowerConf C300
Smart Home Security Camera
eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
Speakerphone
Poly Sync 20
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading consumer-voted awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as well as shopper community www.ShopperArmy.com, helping brands generate the highest quality & most trusted ratings and reviews.
For more information or interview requests, please contact:
Jill Budik, Spotlight Media Relations, 212.489.8774, jill@spotlightmediarelations.com
Kim Diamond, Best New Product Awards, kdiamond@bestbewproductawards.com
Sales: Brian Kolb, CEO, ENVeritas, brian@enveritasgroup.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Best New Product Awards Inc.