Richard Kidd, a Leading Lawyer on Employment Matters in Transactions, Joins Ropes & Gray

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced the arrival of Richard Kidd, partner in the firm's employee, executive compensation and benefits practice in the firm's 500-lawyer New York office. Rich previously served as a partner and the leader of the labor & employment group at another leading law firm in New York.

Rich's arrival immediately expands Ropes & Gray's deep employment practice. Rich is a leading advisor on labor and employment issues in private equity and other M&A transactions. He regularly advises clients on domestic and international deals, negotiating and drafting employment-related agreements, onboarding executives, assessing and implementing workforce changes, and managing executive separations.

"Companies and investors are pursuing bold and ambitious deals at a record rate. Adding Rich strengthens our world-class employment team," said Julie Jones, chair. "We continue to invest behind leading talent in New York and around the globe."

Additionally, Rich counsels clients on the enforceability of restrictive covenants, union matters, employment issues in restructuring matters, and other significant labor and employment issues. He also advises clients on employment disputes and leads investigations into allegations of workplace misconduct, including claims of discrimination and harassment, and conducts audits around #MeToo and diversity-related issues.

"Rich brings depth and experience to our market-leading clients on their complex labor and employment matters, especially in transactions, which is where he is a particular asset," said managing partner David Djaha. "All our clients are facing challenging labor issues, many brought on by COVID-19 interruptions. Rich delivers clear, actionable guidance on those issues, especially in a transactional setting."

Ropes & Gray's employment practice routinely guides clients on labor and employment aspects of complex mergers, acquisitions, and investment and exit strategies, as well as regulatory, compliance and litigation and enforcement actions.

"Rich is a sought-after advisor for clients navigating the current, complex labor and employment issues that employers face," said Megan Bisk, head of the firm's employment group. "He adds to a bench of experienced employment partners who can provide sharp and practical advice on short timelines."

"Ropes & Gray is experiencing tremendous growth in New York and around the globe," Rich said. "I am excited to be joining a strong team of lawyers who understand the unique and sensitive employment questions that companies and investors need to navigate."

