Trimble Introduces Mixed Reality for Construction Layout with FieldLink MR Trimble FieldLink MR Makes Layout Faster by Combining the Visual Context of a Fully Immersive 3D Model with the Precision of Trimble's Layout Instruments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today an innovative mixed-reality solution for construction layout with the introduction of the FieldLink MR app. Built on the powerful Trimble Connect® collaboration platform, Trimble FieldLink MR offers a completely new way to perform construction layout, enabling professionals to quickly navigate to tasks on the jobsite—getting more done in less time. The app runs on the Trimble® XR10 with HoloLens 2, a hardhat-integrated mixed-reality device.

Trimble Introduces Mixed Reality for Construction Layout with FieldLink MR (PRNewswire)

Trimble will demonstrate this new innovation at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigerating (AHR) Expo 2022 in Las Vegas this week, booth number N9922.

With Trimble FieldLink MR, field crews can easily visualize construction data without relying on a handheld controller for step-by-step navigation to locate each point. Visual cues presented through the mixed-reality hardhat naturally lead workers directly to each point for them to physically lay out pertinent information on the construction site. Attracting and retaining skilled workers remains a key challenge for many contractors, reducing the complexity of layout in the field will be essential to enable less experienced staff to deliver quality work the first time.

"Trimble's FieldLink solution enables users to precisely position digital construction information in the physical world. FieldLink MR is an extension of this application, which seamlessly integrates cutting edge mixed-reality technology to help construction professionals be more effective on site. This integration offers more efficient and intuitive workflows by making the layout process more natural and contextual," said Martin Holmgren, general manager for Trimble's Building Construction Field Solutions Division.

Trimble's layout and mixed-reality solutions are part of the Trimble Connected Construction ecosystem, leveraging the Trimble Connect collaboration platform. Contractors from different trades and in all phases of the construction lifecycle can work together to enable more automated layout and fabrication. Field productivity solutions are driven directly by constructible data, reducing the need for data conversions and the potential for error. Using constructible data and real-time collaboration, project stakeholders can work together seamlessly, optimizing the design, build and operate lifecycle.

Availability

Trimble FieldLink MR is expected to be available in the first half of 2022 from Trimble and BuildingPoint™ distribution partners and will be downloadable through the Microsoft Store. For more information, visit: fieldtech.trimble.com/en/products/layout. The Trimble XR10 with HoloLens 2 is available through Trimble and BuildingPoint distribution partners.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble