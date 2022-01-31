W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5



Record 
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

Section 897
Capital
Gain(3)

Section
199A
Dividends(4)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

12/31/20

1/15/21

$1.0460

$0.8301224

$0.0810954

$0.1347821

$0.0002643

$0.0593625

$0.0248808

$0.8298582

$0.0015509

$0.0015509

3/31/21

4/15/21

$1.0480

$0.8317097

$0.0812505

$0.1350399

$0.0002648

$0.0594760

$0.0249284

$0.8314449

$0.0015538

$0.0015538

6/30/21

7/15/21

$1.0500

$0.8332969

$0.0814055

$0.1352976

$0.0002653

$0.0595895

$0.0249759

$0.8330316

$0.0015568

$0.0015568

9/30/21

10/15/21

$1.0520

$0.8348841

$0.0815606

$0.1355553

$0.0002658

$0.0597030

$0.0250235

$0.8346183

$0.0015598

$0.0015598

(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5)

For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain
distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,264 net lease properties covering approximately 152 million square feet as of September 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
amcgrath@wpcarey.com

