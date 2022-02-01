Big Lots teams with American Heart Association to fight heart disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of the largest neighborhood discount retailers in the U.S., is teaming up with its associates, customers and the American Heart Association again this year in the fight against heart disease. Feb. 1-20, Big Lots customers who donate to the American Heart Association at any Big Lots store will get a $5 off $15 coupon for a future in-store purchase. Plus, on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 4, to support the AHA's signature Go Red for Women® initiative, the Big Lots Foundation will match donations made on Heart.org dollar-for-dollar up to a total match of $333,333.

"Heart disease continues to impact many of our families and loved ones, including those of our associates and customers, and we're passionate about changing that," said Joice Wirkus, Senior Vice President, Marketing, at Big Lots, and American Heart Association Council Member and Chair, Columbus Go Red for Women '23. "Together with our generous associates and customers, we're pleased to support the American Heart Association and the important work they're doing to improve health outcomes and help make a healthier, longer life possible for everyone."

According to the American Heart Association, the pandemic has significantly impacted our risk for heart disease and stroke, with 1 in 5 people reporting lower physical wellness1 and 1 in 3 reporting lower emotional wellness2. Cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer of women, and the Go Red for Women movement seeks to change that by advocating for more research and swifter action for women's heart health.

"The American Heart Association is relentlessly helping people create healthy habits that work best for their life, to give them the best chance at life," said Raymond P. Vara, Jr., American Heart Association Chair of the Board. "Together, with Big Lots and our Life is Why supporters, we are working to ensure that everyone everywhere has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life and spend their time healthy and more joyfully with family and friends."

Big Lots has been a supporter of the American Heart Association's mission for more than a decade. For more information or to make a donation, visit goredforwomen.org/biglots.

1 McKinsey COVID-19 Consumer Surveys, July 14, 2020 and October 30, 2021.

