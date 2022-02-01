Harmon Brothers' Hilarious "Mortgage Genie" Campaign Heralds the Tech-Driven Home Buying Revolution

Agency Behind Greatest Viral Ads in Internet History Including Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Purple, and Lumē Rolls Out Campaign for Real Genius, Telling the Story of How One Company is Revolutionizing the Way Americans Buy Their Homes

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Mortgage Genie" for Consumer Direct Mortgage, a mortgage company using new technology, and a new approach, to make home buying simple and fun. The ad campaign is the highlight of a rebranding initiative as the company changes their name from Consumer Direct Mortgage to Real Genius.

"As a record number of Americans adapted to the new trend of remote work arrangements during the pandemic—and were able to relocate—many quickly found that the mortgage lending process was anything but new or updated," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "That's why we were excited to partner with Real Genius, a team of experienced professionals who don't just offer amazing rates, they offer an incredible experience that you won't find anywhere else. Our own team members who have recently moved or refinanced found that they actually enjoyed what's typically seen as a stressful, time-consuming, and arduous process. And that's the kind of 'different' we love to illustrate in our advertising."

Watch the YouTube video here: https://youtu.be/Y8kEeJswjiI

The ad campaign features a genie highlighting how the magic of Real Genius' innovative technology and new approach to mortgage lending makes home buying simple and fun.

CLIENT: Real Genius

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $700 million in sales.

ABOUT REAL GENIUS

Real Genius, a division of FirstBank, makes homeownership and financial flexibility possible for customers and their families through improved and streamlined loan processes. Founded in 2012, Real Genius has developed cutting-edge technology to simplify loan processes and provide quick and efficient options for customers. Since 2016, Real Genius has helped more than 51,000 families across the U.S. with their mortgage needs, lending nearly $15 billion.

