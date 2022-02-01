KATALYST CAPITAL LLC ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN MAINSTAY ENGINEERING GROUP, INC.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Capital LLC ("Katalyst Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with structural and civil engineering company Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc. ("Mainstay Engineering"). Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, Mainstay Engineering performs structural design, civil design and land development services to owners, manufacturers, developers and design professionals across 35 states. The current Mainstay Engineering management team will continue to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

"Through our partnership with Katalyst we've found a like-minded partner that mirrors our commitment to consistent quality and excellent service," said Matt Hilbush, President of Mainstay Engineering. "Together, we will continue to build on our solid foundation, and look forward to leveraging the additional resources and expertise to support our growth, deliver industry-leading results for our staff and clients, and meet the increased demand in the marketplace."

Greg Buzzell, Managing Partner at Katalyst Capital, added "Over the past 20 years Mainstay has earned a reputation for delivering creative, high-quality solutions paired with exceptional service. This partnership represents our belief in and commitment to the Mainstay team, and to the potential of the broader engineering services industry. We believe that with the backing of Katalyst Capital, Mainstay's growth will accelerate, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Matt Hilbush and the Mainstay team as they embark on their next chapter."

About Mainstay Engineering, Inc.

Mainstay performs structural design, civil design and land development services to owners, manufacturers, developers and design professionals. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Blue Bell, PA , with satellite offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Raleigh, NC, Mainstay is licensed to provide engineering services in 35 states. Utilizing a unique, multi-disciplined thought approach, our goal is to bring superior value to projects by delivering top-notch service while anticipating the client's needs and minimizing cost and time. Visit our website at www.megr.com.

About Katalyst Capital LLC

Katalyst Capital invests in high-growth companies in a wide range of industries with a primary focus on business services, infrastructure and training. Our independent, patient capital base and entrepreneurial approach make us an ideal partner for small to mid-sized, independent companies poised for accelerated growth. We believe our growth-oriented and partnership driven model results in stronger companies that employ the best people, are socially responsible and deliver strong results over the long-term. Visit us at www.katalyst-capital.com.

