Nick Loporcaro joins The Vistria Group's Dallas Office as Senior Operating Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a purpose driven investment firm, recently welcomed Nick Loporcaro to join the firm's Healthcare Team as Senior Operating Partner. Based in The Vistria Group's newly formed Dallas office, Nick serves as a key advisor to the firm across the Healthcare sector and will also play a pivotal role as the firm expands operations within the Texas market.

"Nick brings a wealth of life sciences and health provider experience, and, in particular, value-based care expertise," said David Schuppan, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group. "He will help us realize several new partnership opportunities as well as support the leadership and development of our firm and our portfolio companies. We're absolutely delighted to welcome Nick to the team."

Nick Loporcaro was the Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Health, a business he ran since 2018 and recently transitioned to UnitedHealth (Optum) following a successful transaction in early 2021. Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups deliver comprehensive in-home medical care to frail and chronically ill patients throughout the U.S. Prior to his role with Landmark, Nick spent almost two decades at McKesson where he most recently served as President of McKesson's U.S. Pharma and Specialty Health businesses, leading business development, sales, distribution, and operations across all markets. Prior to that, Nick was President of McKesson Canada and also held roles as Vice President and General Manager. He currently serves on various Boards of Directors, including as Chairman of The Vistria Group's portfolio company Medalogix, a clinical decision support and value-based care enablement company focused on the home health and hospice industries.

Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group, stated "Nick has demonstrated exemplary leadership and achieved great success throughout his career. We are already seeing this firsthand at Medalogix where he has played an instrumental role in building and enhancing its value proposition and growth. We look forward to the continued partnership with Nick in Dallas and beyond."

The Vistria Group announced the opening of its Dallas office this past September as part of the firm's planned expansion of operations beyond Chicago.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the health care, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

