NYDIG Unveils Bitcoin Savings Plan for Employee Benefit Programs Businesses owned by Drew Brees and Tilman Fertitta among the first to let their employees get #PaidInBitcoin

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced today the launch of a Bitcoin Savings Plan to let employees of leading companies get #PaidInBitcoin. A Bitcoin Savings Plan is an exciting employee benefit program that allows an employee to convert a portion of their paycheck to bitcoin. The bitcoin is held on the same secure, regulated NYDIG platform used today by some of the largest banks and companies in the world.

Among the first to offer the benefit are companies owned by former NFL superstar Drew Brees, who will also be using a Bitcoin Savings Plan to convert a portion of his compensation to bitcoin. Several companies Drew is involved with will also be making the optional benefit available including Everbowl and StretchZone.

"For a long time, bitcoin was pretty intimidating for me. The more I have immersed myself in the understanding of money, long-term value, and the history of finance, the importance of bitcoin became apparent," said Brees. "That's why I am using NYDIG, a trusted leader in bitcoin, to allocate a portion of my salary to BTC every payday, and why I am excited for the businesses I'm involved with to make this an option for their employees as well. In its 13-year history, Bitcoin has been an inclusive vehicle for wealth creation, and a Bitcoin Savings Plan is one of the easiest ways to start saving."

Fertitta Entertainment, owned by hospitality business mogul Tilman Fertitta, will be offering the benefit to employees of the Houston Rockets (who recently inked a sponsorship deal with NYDIG, paid in bitcoin) and to corporate employees of restaurant giant Landry's.

"Offering cutting edge benefits, like a Bitcoin Savings Plan, helps ensure that we are appealing to the new generation entering the workforce and allows us to attract and retain some of the best talent in the industry," said Tilman Fertitta, Owner and CEO of Fertitta Entertainment. "Embracing and quickly implementing impactful changes like this has always been one of our secrets to success."

For the first time, employers can leverage the power of bitcoin to help recruit and retain the best employees with an innovative perk alongside established benefits such as 401(k)s. Employees choose what percentage of their pay they would like to auto-convert to bitcoin, and NYDIG's platform makes the rest seamless. Bitcoin traded and held by employees as part of this benefit does not incur any transaction or storage fees and is stored in NYDIG's industry-leading, 100% cold storage system–known as the safest way to hold bitcoin.

Companies launching a Bitcoin Savings Plan from NYDIG also include publicly traded companies like leading digital transformation solutions provider for financial services Q2, financial services companies like MVB Bank and Vantage Bank, PEOs like FullStack, technology/crypto companies like sustainable bitcoin miner Iris Energy and crypto data company The TIE, and direct-to-consumer companies like Burrow. NYDIG will also be providing the benefit to all of its employees.

"We know how hard it is for companies to attract top-notch talent. That's never been truer than it is today," said Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer of NYDIG. "A NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan is an easy-to-adopt benefit that can help employers stand out from the pack while providing their employees with a critical tool for protecting their financial futures. We're thrilled that Drew and so many other forward-thinking owners and businesses are helping their employees get #PaidInBitcoin."

In its recent survey, Workforce Survey: Bitcoin Benefits 2022, NYDIG found that 36% of employees under 30 said they would be interested in allocating a portion of their pay to bitcoin. Nearly 1 in 3 of those employees said that when choosing between two identical jobs at different employers, they would choose an employer that helped them get paid in bitcoin.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com , or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

