OCEAN MIST® FARMS LAUNCHES 2022 ARTI'S ADVENTURE SWEEPSTAKES

CASTROVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S., announces the launch of Arti's Adventure Sweepstakes now through April 8. Participants can enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to win 3 Grand Prize winners and 10 weekly prize winners that include the following:

3 Grand Prizes; Each Include:

10 Weekly Prizes; Each Include:

Arti Magnets

$50 VISA Gift Card

Okie Dokie artichokie stickers

Lens cleaner

Consumers can join Arti the Artichoke on his trek up the coast of California as he shows off the best artichokes from winter to spring. Arti starts his journey in the warm Coachella Valley, then heads up the coast to Castroville where he meets up with Viola for a sweet reunion. Shoppers will be able to follow along and have a chance to win prizes along the way.

"We're proud to be able to continue to share what's become an annual tradition of this sweepstakes with our loyal audience," said Diana McClean, senior director of marketing at Ocean Mist Farms. "This promotion gives us an opportunity to discuss the health benefits of artichokes and the status of our winter harvest at the start of the new year. We want shoppers to know that our artichokes are grown to deliver consistent flavor as well as premium health benefits like immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties."

Artichokes traditionally grow best in a Mediterranean-like climate, as the vegetable requires mild temperatures and plenty of moisture. However, Ocean Mist Farms has honed a desert-grown proprietary seed variety specifically for the Coachella Valley and Castroville climate. By utilizing Coachella and Castroville's optimal growing conditions during the winter-to-spring months, Ocean Mist Farms is able to maintain their high-quality standards year-round.

To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com . For more recipe inspiration and tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, CA. and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company's full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/ . For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

