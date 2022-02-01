Sally Beauty Elevates Textured Hair Category By Broadening Product Assortment & DIY Hair Education Classes

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty has an established record of offering a wide range of pro-quality products for all hair types on their shelves and online while prioritizing the typically underserved, textured hair consumer, but the retailer doesn't stop there. The beauty giant understands that every community needs access to top-notch hair care, and continues to meet customers where they are, in their neighborhoods throughout the country. While this has long been the retailer's priority, Sally Beauty recognizes a need to continue to build on their assortment and educational offerings to better serve the textured hair customer. This year is no different as the company expands its footprint across inventory with new products and additional DIY classes catered to textured hair.

Sally Beauty remains a leader in bringing new, emerging brands to their shelves while giving talented, future-focused entrepreneurs a real shot at success. The retailer proudly offers over 50 Black-founded brands across hair care, hair extensions, hair accessories, cosmetics, skincare, and men's grooming categories. With over 100 textured hair brands and through DIY education and retail initiatives, Sally Beauty continues to be at the forefront of discovering the best in the category.

"Recognizing shoppers' unique and diverse hair types and needs has always been vital to us, and we're proud to continue expanding our textured hair assortment," said John Goss, SVP & President, Sally Beauty Holdings. "With incredible Black-founded brands from up-and-coming innovators, to celebrities, and more, our priority has always been to ensure we're meeting the hair care needs of all of our customers."

"Sally Beauty always had everything I needed when it came to hair and beauty," said Taraji P. Henson, CEO & Founder of TPH by Taraji, which first launched at Sally Beauty in January and continues with a full roll out this month. "It has always been a go-to beauty destination for Black girls." Henson's line, born from the actor's own necessity for nourishing scalp care, delivers scalp and hair solutions for all textures and curl patterns.

From commerce to content, Sally Beauty is committed to elevating Black voices. In honor of Black History Month, the company is releasing a special video series – along with other omni-channel content – that spotlights five Black-founded brands and showcases each founder's unique story, perspective, and plans for the future. The brands featured include TPH by Taraji, Mielle Organics, TGIN, The Doux, and 2020 Sally Beauty Cultivate Cohort Winner, True + Pure Texture. Sally Beauty's ongoing commitment and respect for the textured hair community, combined with its accessibility, has solidified its spot as a premier destination for Black-founders and textured hair innovators in search of a retail partner.

While looking back on her experience launching her brand at Sally Beauty, Monique Rodriguez, CEO & Founder of Mielle Organics shared, "My lifelong relationship with Sally Beauty is easy – I shopped nearly every aisle because every aisle had something I needed! I'm so grateful for the discovery and experimentation that Sally Beauty brought to my own personal beauty evolution, and I know the Mielle brand is better for those early learning experiences," said Rodriguez. Mielle Organics continues to innovate and deliver new products for the textured hair community. The new Oats & Honey line, specifically designed with a gentle formula for the sensitive scalp consumer, is available now at Sally Beauty . Other recent additions to the growing lineup of textured hair products at Sally Beauty include the exclusive launch of It's a 10 Haircare's Coily Miracle Collection and Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

"At Sally Beauty, we know not all curl types are the same and actively look to our consumers to gain a better understanding of what they need so we can deliver a wide range of quality products," said Pam Kohn, SVP & Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty Holdings. "Continuing to expand our offerings for textured hair and providing a platform for textured hair innovators will always be a priority for us."

In addition to its commitment to providing a wide variety of textured hair care products, Sally Beauty continues to create unique opportunities for consumers to expand their hair knowledge. DIY University by Sally Beauty features exclusive educational content online at https://www.sallybeauty.com/diy-university . Educational classes are held year-round and focus on a variety of topics led by expert educators and various brand partners. True + Pure Texture, Mielle Organics, and The Doux will all host classes throughout Black History Month. Classes are focused on teaching viewers everything they need to know in order to create the DIY looks of their dreams.

Learn more about Sally Beauty's Black-founders and their product offerings by visiting SallyBeauty.com .

