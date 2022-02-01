Smart Meter's Cellular iGlucose Helps Manage 1,456 Diabetic Patients in Long Term Care

As the foundation of the remote patient monitoring (RPM) ecosystem, Smart Meter is now leading the way with improved glucose results for long term care residents

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, recently completed a 3-month review of onsite data in 45 skilled nursing facilities that shows how effective it's iGlucose monitoring program for diabetes can be in a long term care setting.

iGlucose is a cellular-connected blood glucose monitoring device that can automatically transmit glucose test readings to an electronic health record (EHR) system (including PointClickCare). This provides more accurate tracking of glucose readings and saves staff time by not having to manually write down or input these glucose readings. Data compiled from a 12-week observation of 1,456 long-term care patients at 45 different facilities showed that iGlucose helped staff keep patients' glucose under control.

During the observation period, 93% of the participants that started with a glucose level of 180 mg/dL kept their glucose levels at or below that mark. And 74% of participants who started at a level above 180 mg/dL improved to 180 mg/dL or below.

"All segments of the healthcare industry continue to see the advantages of remote patient monitoring and it has many benefits in long term care," said Mary Pfeifer, COO of Advanced Healthcare Solutions in Texas. "We know the cellular iGlucose program saves staff time taking resident's glucose readings, and this data shows that it is also a great way to help monitor and manage glucose levels."

The facilities chose to use iGlucose because of the FDA's allowance for remote patient monitoring in the long term care setting to help reduce the risk of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic (https://bit.ly/3HcaAxu). In addition, according to the American Diabetes Association, seniors with diabetes have a more likely chance of suffering greater complications and increased mortality from COVID-19 infections. The diabetes patients monitored with iGlucose were observed to see if their glucose level would stay at or below 180 mg/dL because levels above this posed a greater risk. And the data showed that this was achieved for most patients.

"Because of its cellular connectivity through the secure and reliable AT&T network and ease of use, our proprietary iGlucose blood glucose meter has been proven to improve health outcomes in many different healthcare settings, and the benefits in skilled nursing and long term care are clear," said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. "We will continue to find new and innovative ways to introduce RPM to the various healthcare segments in order to help patients manage their health and help providers remotely monitor patient progress and ultimately improve care."

