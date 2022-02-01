Yext Becomes First Federated AI Search Integration in the Freshworks Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced a new integration with Freshdesk , a customer experience solution that provides helpdesk support by Freshworks, Inc. , to equip businesses with Yext's powerful AI search experiences across customer support channels.

The Freshworks Marketplace hosts apps built by the Freshworks developer community. These apps make use of Freshworks products and solutions that serve joint customers by helping them create delightful experiences. Yext's contribution to the Marketplace not only integrates with Support Answers , its advanced AI-powered search solution for customer support, but also introduces federated search architecture to Freshdesk customers for the first time, enabling them to power search experiences with results from multiple data sources.

Help Site Search: Businesses can empower customers to resolve issues on their own — and thus, reduce ticket submissions — by making information available in Yext's AI-powered search experience for Freshdesk help sites. Now, when a customer asks a complex support question in the search bar, Yext's platform will understand the intent behind it and deliver answers from multiple sources, thanks to modern features like advanced natural language processing (NLP) algorithms and a federated search architecture.

Agent Desktop Search: When a support agent has a question related to an incoming ticket, they'll now be able to tap into an AI search experience — one that has the answers they need — embedded in their workspace. By having immediate access to relevant information, they'll be able to self-serve and resolve tickets more efficiently.

Ticket Deflection: With the new integrations, businesses can also deflect tickets proactively, starting with the Freshdesk ticket form. Yext's AI search will process the information that a customer is typing in about their issue and suggest an answer to help resolve it in real time — without ever having to involve a support agent.

"Freshworks is constantly seeking new ways to empower people to create better customer experiences. Adding innovative integrations to technology like Yext AI-powered search in the Freshworks Marketplace, provides support agents with more intelligent and intuitive ways to solve their customer's problems faster," said Hervé Danzelaud, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Freshworks.

"Having easy, direct access to information is at the heart of making customer support more efficient and delightful," said Joe Jorczak, Head of Industry for Service and Support at Yext. "We're proud to collaborate with Freshworks to put the most advanced search technology at our joint clients' fingertips, enabling them to deliver accurate information to customers and support agents the moment they ask for it — and paving the way to fewer tickets and higher satisfaction."

Mutual clients of Yext and Freshworks will be able to test drive the new integrations with a 30-day free trial.

Read more about Yext's Freshdesk integrations here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

