COALFIRE EXTENDS LEADERSHIP IN CLOUD SECURITY, BREAKING COMPANY MILESTONES Cybersecurity Pioneer Grows 30%+ in 2021, Gaining 300%+ in Cloud Managed Services and Winning 500th Managed Service Customer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2001, cybersecurity and compliance juggernaut Coalfire marked its 20th anniversary by making history last year with disruptive "security-first" platform-enabled solutions and managed services. Now entering its third decade, the company broke all sales records in 2021, added over 250 new customers, and met client demand for continuous integration and security deployment in the cloud.

Coalfire's acquisitions, investments in talent and solutions, and the creation of a Chief Product Officer position have helped the company grow 30%+ year-over-year and surpass 1,000 employees.

Coalfire provided solutions and services to the largest hyperscale Cloud Service Providers, eight of the top-ten SaaS companies, and three of the top-five Fortune 500 retail, health care, and financial service organizations.

Significant milestones achieved in the last year alone include:

Secure Cloud Migration and Managed Services

The company's secure cloud managed services business grew 300%+ supporting over 500 clients with leading threat and vulnerability management and cloud managed services.

Coalfire achieved AWS' Migration Competency and was a leading member in 2021 in AWS' Migration Acceleration Program that invests in projects that accelerate adoption, reduce costs, and automate secure cloud migrations.

In collaboration with industry analysts and standards organizations, Coalfire contributed to cutting-edge research including a report on Cloud-native Security Trends and Insights with TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

DevSecOps Transformation

Coalfire's focus on DevSecOps platforms and services is leading toward new development best practices that supported more than 500 AppSec projects last year.

The Coalfire Cloud Advisory Board produced the industry's seminal research report on the Smartest Path to DevSecOps Transformation

Collaborations with BlackHat, OWASP, Cyber Futures Foundation, and other industry forums enabled thousands of cybersecurity leaders, managers, and developers to work more effectively together.

Compliance and Automation Investments

The company spent significant in-house investments into advanced solution automation, resulting in a new dynamic and continuous experience for clients across Coalfire's emerging platform-enabled compliance, application security, and external attack surface management solutions.

The company continued to grow its compliance leadership position with expansions in privacy and 35% year-over-year growth in FedRAMP services.

Success Enables Community Development

"By improving speed to market and enabling secure digital transformation for so many existing and new clients, we've enjoyed tremendous growth," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "This growth has allowed us to double down on our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and continue to find ways to give back to meaningful causes. Diversity, inclusion, and belonging are truly part of our DNA."

In 2021 Coalfire was:

Honored as one of the Top Workplace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

Named Grand Winner in the SVUS Women World Awards.

Awarded the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion by the US Department of Labor, which recognizes employers for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain our nation's veterans, national guardsmen, and reservists.

Thrilled to add a new leadership role focused on diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

The CoalGives program continued to support communities through volunteer efforts and fundraisers for organizations like UNICEF, the Boulder Crest Foundation, A Precious Child, USA Olympics Foundation, the Fisher House Foundation, and others.

"We've been consistently improving security outcomes since 2001, and by elevating automation and mission-critical adversary operations, we're taking our clients to the next level in 2022," said McAndrew. "With more products, partnerships, and acquisitions in the pipeline, we're now able to up our game for both our clients and our communities during this historic moment of cybersecurity market expansion."

About Coalfire

Leading cloud infrastructure providers, SaaS providers, and enterprises turn to Coalfire for help solving their toughest cybersecurity problems. Through the combination of extensive cloud expertise, technology, and innovative and holistic approaches, Coalfire empowers clients to achieve their business objectives, use security and compliance to their advantage, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

