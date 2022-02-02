Cupid's Surprise Returns to Belk as Retailer Spreads Love and Appreciation to Customers this Valentine's Day Winning customers will receive a Belk gift card totaling the amount of their purchase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Valentine's Day, Belk is showing some love to customers with the return of Cupid's Surprise. From February 2 through February 14, 2022, Belk will surprise one lucky customer per day at each of its nearly 300 store locations with a gift card totaling the amount of their in-store or curbside pickup order, up to $575 (including tax).

Belk launched its special Cupid's Surprise promotion last February, giving away more than $160,000 in gift cards to 3,100 customers across its footprint. Similar to last year, the winning customers will be surprised with Belk gift cards that are redeemable in the store or at belk.com to be used on future orders.

"Cupid's Surprise is just one of the many ways we plan to show our appreciation to our customers this year," said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. "We know it continues to be a challenging time for many, so we hope this will help our customers feel the love while they shop for that special someone, or themselves, this Valentine's Day."

Learn more about Belk's Cupid's Surprise here. Gift cards are redeemable on future purchases in-store or online. To learn more about our in-store or curbside store pickup options, visit https://www.belk.com/customer-service/pickup-delivery-options/free-in-store-curbside-pickup.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

