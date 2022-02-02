Eastern Communications Appoints Scott Tschetter as Chief Operating Officer

QUEENS, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd., a leading provider of mission critical communications and services in North America, announced today that industry veteran Scott Tschetter has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Tschetter was internally promoted after playing a key role in driving a significant, multi-year period of growth for Eastern and its partners alike.

Eastern Communications Ltd. (PRNewswire)

"Scott's talent, dedication, and execution played an essential role in developing the systems and processes which have allowed Eastern to scale while consistently delivering the same superior level of service to our vendors, dealers, and end users," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "He is a teammate of unimpeachable integrity who lives out Eastern's values on a daily basis."

"It is a privilege to work with someone so well regarded throughout our industry. Scott has helped build a culture of always seeking a way to get to 'yes' for our customers," added Mike Wolf, President of Eastern Communications. "His honesty, talent, and work ethic are exceptionally suited to help drive continued growth for our suppliers, our end users, and our entire dealer channel."

"Every day, we are mindful that our products and services are integral to the performance and reliability of the communication systems which support our nation's critical infrastructure," added Tschetter. "I am excited to continue expanding with our partners across increasingly diverse and sophisticated technologies, customers, and markets, all while remaining committed to the stakeholders, values, and service that got us here."

Prior to joining Eastern, Tschetter held a variety of positions in engineering, channel management, and quality control positions at L3Harris, Tyco Electronics, and AVX Corporation. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 11 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information about Eastern Communications, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com.

