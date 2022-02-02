The Official Music Videos for "The Knowledge," "Nasty," "Let's Wait Awhile," and "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" Are Now Available for the First Time on Janet's YouTube Channel

On The Heels of Her JANET JACKSON. Documentary Premiere, Global Icon Janet Jackson Collaborates with Luxury Reseller The RealReal for a Charity Sale of Vintage Items from Her Personal Collection to Benefit Non-profit Organization Girls Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's "All For You!" On the heels of her record breaking documentary premiere event JANET JACKSON. on Lifetime and A&E and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her first studio album, Janet Jackson (1982) the Queen of Pop, Janet Jackson, has collaborated with luxury reseller The RealReal to open up her vault and extend the life of some of her coveted tour merchandise.

Shop "The Janet Jackson Archive" Collection here .

Kicking off today, February 2, 2022 and just in time for Black History Month, fans will have a chance to own vintage and rare concert merchandise from the janet.(1993-1995), The Velvet Rope (1998–1999), All For You (2001–2002) and Rock Witchu (2008) tours with the proceeds going to non-profit organization Girls Leadership , an organization that teaches girls to exercise the power of their voice through programs grounded in social emotional learning. 100% of the artist's (Ms. Jackson's) proceeds from this initiative will benefit Girls Leadership, and The RealReal will also contribute $10,000 to the organization.

Says Janet, "The sooner we can teach our girls how to speak up for themselves and to stand up for one another and in what they believe in, the better position they'll be in as they get older," Jackson says. "Women need to support one another more from day one and that starts from when we're younger. We owe it to the younger generation to teach them, so they make fewer mistakes than we did."

To view The Janet Jackson Archive Collection, please visit:

https://www.therealreal.com/flash_sales/the-realreal-x-janet-jackson-5313

Five years in the making, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared her personal story in an all-new, no holds barred two-night original documentary event, JANET JACKSON. that premiered on Friday, January 28 at 8/7c, and concluded on Saturday, January 29th at 8/7c simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E to an audience of over 15.7M combined across broadcast and streaming. Janet and her brother/manager Randy Jackson serve as executive producers on the project.

As part of a global strategy for Janet Jackson's music catalog, Janet and UMe/Urban Legends started to release her most celebrated music videos exclusively to her YouTube Channel on January 29th. Each video represents Janet's creative vision; each defines a moment in her career. Available to watch now:

"Nasty" (Control): https://JanetJackson.lnk.to/NastyMV

"Let's Wait Awhile" (Control): https://JanetJackson.lnk.to/LetsWaitAwhileMV

"The Knowledge" (Rhythm Nation 1814): https://JanetJackson.lnk.to/TheKnowledgeMV

"Love Will Never Do" (Rhythm Nation 1814): https://JanetJackson.lnk.to/LoveWillNeverDoMV

Stream the official Janet Jackson playlist: JanetJackson.lnk.to/Playlists

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well, including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of the biggest-selling artists in popular music history.

With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact.

In 2018, her single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Metamorphosis" closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017).

On February 4, 2021 Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 18 retail locations, including our 15 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

Girls Leadership

We teach girls to exercise the power of their voice through programs grounded in social emotional learning. We provide programs for girls, workshops for families, and professional development training for teachers, guidance counselors, and non-profit staff. Girls Leadership centers gender and racial equity in our work to address the internal and external barriers to leadership development.

There are 25 million K-12th grade girls in the United States. If you combine the efforts of all national girl-serving organizations, they collectively are only reaching about three million, or about 12% of the country's girls, leaving a staggering 22 million girls in the US without support. Girls Leadership's bold goal is to close that gap.

UMe/Urban Legends

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group. Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories, and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.

Watch All the Iconic Music Videos Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/janetjackson

