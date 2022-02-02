PERSONALIZED BEAUTY SUBSCRIPTION IPSY LAUNCHES IN MEXICO

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the world's preeminent beauty subscription, today announced that it will launch in Mexico. IPSY is a Beauty For All Industries (BFA) brand, home to beauty subscriptions IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator Madeby Collective and personal care brand, Refreshments. Founded in 2011, IPSY delivers a highly personalized beauty subscription to delight its members with products fit for their lifestyle. Since its inception, content creators and expert makeup artists have played a foundational role in the IPSY experience, providing product education to all Ipsters, from the beauty beginner to the more advanced connoisseur alike. IPSY will enter Mexico in partnership with renowned second-generation Mexican American singer and actor Becky G, first through its signature Glam Bag, which delivers 5 deluxe sample beauty products personalized to each member in a unique makeup bag.

"IPSY was born out of a single mission: to inspire self-expression and celebrate unique beauty," says Marcelo Camberos, Beauty For All Industries (BFA) Co-founder and CEO. "We catalyzed a movement to democratize the beauty industry and over the last decade we've continually pushed the envelope to redefine what it means to be beautiful. We've built an incredibly passionate and engaged community of beauty lovers, including thousands of content creators from virtually all walks of life, who have helped us break down barriers to actualize our vision of making beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. As a Latino who has lived in Mexico for many years, I am personally thrilled to welcome the country's rich heritage, regional diversity, and beauty sensibility into the world of IPSY, and to provide its fast-growing beauty community with access to brands and products we know they'll love."

IPSY, inspired by the Latin word ipse, or self, brings together a community-first mentality, cutting-edge technology, and innovative content creation to deliver a one-of-a-kind member experience. It partners with hundreds of the most coveted brands from around the world and utilizes a proprietary algorithm, IPSY Match, to personalize every Glam Bag to the member. Combined with more than 200 million product reviews gathered from its members, IPSY's machine algorithms are able to cater to each individual's desired brand and product preferences, as well as category frequency. This enables members to keep up-to-date with trending products and to delight in the discovery of new brands they've always wanted to try—all within the convenience and safety of their homes.

The first collection is set to ship in March and will include bestsellers from cult-favorites ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS and FIRST AID BEAUTY, in addition to trending brands such as KINSHIP and VIOLET VOSS, that will be made available in Mexico for the very first time. The assortment will also feature TRESLUCE BEAUTY, a Madeby Collective brand founded by Becky G.

"Growing up, I never really saw people like me represented in beauty, so I've always wanted to put more diverse faces at the forefront of the beauty industry," said Becky. "I am truly honored to partner with IPSY in bringing such a forward-thinking, personalized experience to Mexico and to introduce my very own Treslúce Beauty, a brand so deeply inspired by and reflective of my Mexican roots."

Limited, pre-order access to the IPSY Glam Bag is now available in Mexico at ipsy.mx. For more information and for the latest updates, follow @ipsy.mex.

About IPSY

IPSY, a Beauty For All Industries (BFA) brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

About Beauty For All Industries

Beauty For All Industries (BFA) inspires everyone to express themselves, making beauty accessible for all. Through product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, we democratize beauty by delivering not only personalized experiences, but a feeling of authentic self-expression. We're home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator, Madeby Collective, and personal care brand, Refreshments. A community of 20 million strong and growing, we give individuals the tools to make their mark on the world. Learn more at: bfaindustries.com

