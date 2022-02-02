Prescryptive Health Named Pharmacy Benefit Manager for MDabroad

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers, today announced that MDabroad, a world-class provider of administrative services to international medical and travel insurers, will leverage Prescryptive's health intelligence platform to enable its clients with easy access to prescription drugs and pharmacy services. MDabroad's customers may access Prescryptive's 60,000 pharmacies and its mobile app, MyRx.io, to utilize their benefit plan information, cash savings, prescription shopping, and pharmacy services, all on one secure system. Prescryptive will also provide MDabroad's travelers and expatriate members with a seamless, direct-bill pharmacy experience, eliminating the cumbersome process of paying up front and then filing for reimbursement.

Prescryptive’s health intelligence platform will provide MDabroad’s clients with easy access to prescription drugs and pharmacy services. (PRNewswire)

MDabroad is the premier provider of comprehensive and customized services tailored to leading healthcare insurers and traveler's assistance companies. The company's network of medical providers meets the financial needs of these clients to make cross-border services work as well as they do in-country. Since 2000, the company has managed more than $1 billion in medical claims, representing hundreds of thousands of medical cases, globally.

"We wanted a solution that would alleviate the challenges our clients face when working internationally while also enabling us to follow through on one of our core goals, which is to minimize cost for our insurance and reinsurance clients," said Scott Rosen, CEO and President of MDabroad. "With Prescryptive, we have a partner that has the technology to address issues arising with cross-border claims while also providing a service that gives travelers the best options and choices for prescription drugs."

Prescryptive's health intelligence platform uses the most innovative technologies in the industry – artificial intelligence, blockchain, and mobile – to provide a transformative, personalized, and compliant experience for its PBM clients. With Prescryptive, consumers are placed at the center of their healthcare experience, with the ability to own their prescription data for the first time.

"We believe that the role of the PBM is to go beyond drug price transparency to offer consumers choice and control with their prescription experience," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive Health. "MDabroad is an industry transformer, and we are honored to partner with them to enhance the services that they offer to their customers."

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

Anne Coyle

Senior Director, Marketing

Prescryptive

anne@prescryptive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prescryptive Health