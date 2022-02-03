Bosch Announces New Automotive Workshop Franchise in the U.S.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, today announced that it will implement a new Bosch branded, automotive workshop franchise in the U.S. This workshop franchise will create a stronger link between the technical competence of Bosch in the OE sector and the enabling of workshops for future opportunities and challenges.

"As the brand of choice for automotive parts, systems, tools and solutions, Bosch is always adapting," said Enrico Manuele, Regional President Automotive Aftermarket North America. "With the Bosch branded workshop franchise, we're building a future-proof business model rooted in experience and supported by strategic partnerships."

The new workshop franchise, expected to be launched by the end of 2022 will feature:

Custom business solutions including dedicated consultants for each workshop's specific needs

Technical training through a Bosch cultivated Learning Management System

Marketing resources such as Bosch branding, customer acquisition and retention programs and analytics

Strategic partnerships to increase value, efficiency and business growth

"The current Bosch Car Service program just celebrated 100 years of successful global operations; however, we have identified a critical need to evolve for the technology-driven future." Uli Jaschek, Director Workshop Concepts and Strategy added, "In the U.S., we have decided to transition from the Bosch Car Service concept, towards a new Bosch branded workshop franchise, by the end of 2022. We want to express our sincerest appreciation to our Bosch Car Service network for their support, loyalty and partnership."

More information about the Bosch branded workshop franchise will be released throughout the year. If you have questions about the new workshop franchise from Bosch or Bosch Car Service, please email BoschServWebCust@us.bosch.com

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 71.6 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family, by a corporation owned by the family, and by Robert Bosch GmbH. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

