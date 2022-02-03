CFA Institute Names Paul Moody Managing Director, Regions, Marketing, and Societies

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has named Paul Moody as Managing Director, Regions, Marketing, and Societies, effective 21 February.

Moody will oversee the organization's regional staff, society relations' teams, and marketing and customer experience group. This represents a newly created role at CFA Institute. He will report to Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, and will be based in London.

"Paul's deep experience demonstrates that he's distinctively suited for this position. He will draw on his 30-year career in asset management as both a global product director and client solutions director for the benefit of CFA Institute and our many stakeholders," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. "Paul understands how to shape products that meet client needs and bring them to market. He's adept at working across organizations and with many stakeholders to deliver results, which will serve him well in this role."

Moody's experience includes more than 20 years at Aviva Investors where in his last role he served as Client Solutions Director. In that capacity, he was responsible for leading a global team, developing relationships, and partnering across Aviva's global businesses. Moody had ownership of strategic partnerships, business strategy, and execution of the Client Solutions business plan. He led a global team covering sales, product specialists, and relationship directors. Moody embedded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into client solutions -- in particular, a climate transition suite of funds across liquid and illiquid assets and smart beta ESG/climate enhanced solutions.

Other roles include positions at Henderson Global Investors and NPI. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wolverhampton and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

"I am very excited to be joining CFA Institute at a time of momentous change and opportunity in our industry," said Paul Moody. "CFA Institute stands at the forefront of the investment profession in terms of education and professional excellence. In these times of great change, the mission of CFA Institute truly resonates with me, and I am looking forward to applying my experience to this new role."

